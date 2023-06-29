This story was originally published in the June 19, 1975 edition of Mohave Valley News.
MOHAVE VALLEY — It's 1954 and you're 16; going to high school. Your mother tells you that if you stay in the North you may be killed because you attend a French school, so you move to the South.
You haven't seen your mother for 20 years; she still lives near Hanoi, but she's getting old — you may never see her alive again.
April 25, 1975, you're listening to the radio.
The military situation to the north sounds bad. You think of your wife and child, and because you work with the Americans and have attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, you fear for their safety — the Communists have been cruel to you before, using electric shocks to torture you for information.
Calling an American friend she says, "Bai, because you have been in the United States for five years, you will be the first to be killed."
You trust this woman, an American, so you go to see her for help. She tells you that she can get you and your family out of Vietnam before it's too late. You ask if a friend can go, too; he has a wife and six children. She'll try.
April 26, 1975, your American friend puts you, your family and your friends on an Air Force C-130, flight number 175, and you leave your country for Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.
For you, Do Quy Bai, 38-years-old, Captain in the South Vietnamese Army, polyglot of French-English-Vietnamese, poet, engineering student, law student, medical student — the war is over.
But what of the future?
You're not a rich man like some others on that plane. You have friends in the United States, yes, but will they help you? Can they help you?
Now it's on to Guam. At Guam, there are five priority categories used to process refugees to the United States: 1) people with relatives in the U.S.;
2) people who have worked for the U.S.; 3) education; 4) military people that have been trained in the U.S.; and 5) people without skills or education.
You're lucky. Your American friend in Vietnam claims you as a dependent, you have worked for the U.S. and you're well educated. It's on to Camp Pendleton in Southern California.
Citizens of Mohave Valley, meet Do Quy Bai, his wife Nguyen Thi Khanh, age 34, and his son Do Quy Bao Khanh, age 21 months. They have come a long way to meet you.
Bai arrived here two weeks ago sponsored by old friends and U of A classmates Paul and Rose Iris Tobberg of Playa del Rio, whom he met while studying electronics engineering from 1967 to 1972. He answered his country's call and returned to Vietnam to serve in the Army three units short of graduation.
Bai is a 16-year veteran of the Vietnamese Army, where he served in the Signal Department as welfare officer from 1961 to 1967, and as chief of that department from 1972 to April of 1975. He has a sense of humor; he believes that he will now lose his pension.
Bai speaks English well, and during his stay at Camp Pendleton acted as interpreter for his countrymen and taught a class in English.
He has two immediate ambitions. The first is to get a job so he can support his family, and second, he wants to study agricultural engineering.
He has already started a garden at the Tobberg's, where he and his family are staying.
The Tobberg's worked frantically to find their friends when they learned of their situation, and through the Lutheran Refugee Service were finally qualified as their sponsors.
As their sponsors, they pledge to aid them with food, housing and with all their needs as long as they need the help.
What the Tobberg's offer is not pity, that should be made very clear. It is the love of friendship and mutual respect at work. Anyone who has ever been in desperate need of help knows what true friendship means.
Bai says he would like to return to Vietnam some day if it is possible, but for now he is looking forward to living in Arizona and doing pretty much what we all do — work for the security of his family and seek enjoyment from life.
