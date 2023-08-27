8-27 Mohave FB.jpg

Joe Yoney Jr. (12) and Isac Urias (2) lead Mohave High School out of the locker room before the Thunderbirds' game against Paradise Honors Friday at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

 By Matt Rothman
The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School football team pulled off an upset Friday, defeating top-ranked Paradise Honors in an early-season battle of Arizona 3A hopefuls at the Anderson Ford Fieldhouse.

This is the first time since 2006 that the Thunderbirds have won their first two games of the season. They did so despite having both team co-captain Jonathon Williams and head coach Rudy Olvera ejected during the contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.