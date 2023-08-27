BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School football team pulled off an upset Friday, defeating top-ranked Paradise Honors in an early-season battle of Arizona 3A hopefuls at the Anderson Ford Fieldhouse.
This is the first time since 2006 that the Thunderbirds have won their first two games of the season. They did so despite having both team co-captain Jonathon Williams and head coach Rudy Olvera ejected during the contest.
"We got a great group, and we work real hard with these guys since they came on, " assistant coach Shane Pollock said. "We are not necessarily surprised, but we were happy to get tested against a good team and come out the way we did."
"We also had a coach fighting for our guys. Coach O has a next-man-up mentality. We know the drill, and we got his back. "
Mohave came out ready to play, with both Tanner Maynes and Williams scoring first-half quarter rushing touchdowns, while the defense also forced a fumble to give Mohave an early 14-0 lead. The Thunderbirds continued to pour it on early, with Maynes scoring his second rushing touchdown of the first half to take a 20-8 lead into halftime.
The second half got off to a scary start with Josh Morales of Paradise Honors suffering an injury and having to be lifted off the field on a stretcher, resulting in the ejection of Williams and a 27-minute delay.
Moments later, Mohave's Olvera was ejected from the game after being called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It was the first time in 22 years of coaching that Olvera was tossed from a game. The Thunderbirds already had two sideline interference penalties earlier in the game.
"I know that Coach O loves us," quarterback Joe Yoney Jr. said. "We are a team, and he says in the hard moments, we need to come together and lock in, and that's what we did."
Parade Honors went on to take a two-point lead, but the Thunderbirds rallied with 22 unanswered points. Yoney connected with Nathaniel Villareal for a touchdown pass before Yoney broke through for a long score to make it 35-22. He was not done as he went on to toss another touchdown to Isac Urias before Maynes added two more rushing touchdowns.
"I want to thank my o-line," Maynes said. "I started off a little rocky. I got one play, and that's all I needed. I took a step forward, and that's what it took."
The Thunderbirds, who entered the game ranked No. 8 in 3A, will play their second straight game at home against American Leadership Academy-West Foothills on Friday at 7 p.m.
ALA won its first game 41-0 over Odyssey Institute and followed that up with a 56-6 win against Wickenburg. ALA began last week as the No. 10 in AIA's 3A power rankings.
