LAKE HAVASU CITY — The Golden Shovel came back to Mohave High School for the first time since 2012, following the Thunderbirds' 42-0 win over Lake Havasu Friday night.
Mohave had previously lost the last nine meetings against the Knights. This was also Rudy Olvera's first victory against Lake Havasu as a head coach, after previously winning three times as a player.
"I keep saying it, and it's fun to say, but we are just trying to go 1-0 every Friday, but doing it here is a little extra special," Olvera said. "I love this game of football. I love this rivalry. That's a great group of kids over there. Everyone is always worried about things getting chippy, but it was a good, clean football game."
Deegan Perry got the game started with an interception return for a touchdown.
"That first play, I was like, 'Man, I really did that,'" Perry said. "It was a really big part of the game, and I just want to thank the team."
The Knights, though, responded with a long kickoff return but were stopped on fourth down behind a strong first series from Jonathon Williams before the Thunderbirds doubled their lead with Joe Yoney tossing a 25-yard touchdown to Nathaniel Villarreal to make it 14-0.
Isac Urias had himself an incredible second quarter with a sack, tackle for loss, and a pair of receptions before Yoney ran for an eight-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 21 at halftime.
Mohave added three more touchdowns in the second half, with Williams opening the scoring with a nine-yard touchdown run. Yoney then threw a touchdown pass to Anthony Moses and then connected again with Villarreal to make it 42-0.
"Joe and I have a really good bond on and off the field," Villarreal said. "He trusts me, and I trust him. He gave me the ball in the right spot, and I made a play."
The Thunderbirds are now 4-0 this year and will look to remain unbeaten when they travel to Kingman on Friday for a matchup against the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Kingman is 2-1 but were doubled up in their meeting last season, losing 44-22 to Mohave.
