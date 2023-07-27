BULLHEAD CITY — It's a literal application, albeit a slightly different translation, of a famous age-old saying attributed to Harry Truman.
If you can't stand the heat, stay out of it.
That's the message from emergency room physicians at Western Arizona Medical Center amid a persistent period of extremely high temperatures in the Tri-state.
Truman is credited with using the phrase, "If you don't like the heat, get out of the kitchen" while a Senator during a strenuous committee schedule then tweaked it a few years later as president while reminding his staff that accepting criticism was part of the job.
But for Drs. Michael Treiman and Howard Morris, of the WARMC Emergency Medical staff, the advice should be heeded as it applies to coping with daily high temperatures in excess of 110 degrees.
"What fixes this is getting out of the heat," Treiman said, suggesting it is far better to prevent heat-related illnesses before they occur than after they are diagnosed in the ER, by an ambulance crew or at a doctor's office.
WARMC officials said they have been treating about six patients a day for a heat-related diagnosis since the onset of the current heat wave in early July. Fortunately, most have been minor heat exposure, sunburn, cramps or heat exhaustion.
"Sometimes, it's as simple as getting them out of the heat, cooling them down with wet blankets, fans and IV fluids," said Treiman, WARMC's director of emergency medical services at the Bullhead City hospital.
The hospital has special equipment to help with that process, including cooling blankets that circulate cold water. But, Treiman said, patients with an extremely high core temperature may require hospitalization to prevent muscle breakdown and damage to the liver and kidneys.
Older residents are more susceptible to severe heat problems, said Morris, an emergency department physician at WARMC.
"No matter how well-hydrated you are, if you are older, you have to get out of this heat," Morris said. "I've seen quite a few older people who think it's acceptable to go to the river or sit next to a pool and put their feet in the water and they are out in the heat for three or four hours. They tell me 'I was drinking water.' But you can't drink enough water to keep up.
"They should be avoiding the heat, or going out for a very short time, such as 10-minute intervals," Morris said.
Older residents are more likely to have other medical conditions that can worsen the impact of heat exposure. Medications, such as diuretics, also can play a role. So can alcohol use, which tends to contribute to dehydration.
Treiman recommended that anyone experiencing — or witnessing — several symptoms associated with heat exposure to seek professional medical treatment.
Those symptoms include confusion, dizziness, fainting, nausea and vomiting. Persistent muscle cramps and a lack of perspiration also can be signs of heat-related illnesses, Treiman said.
