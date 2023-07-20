BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police Capt. Jason Harms beamed proudly as his officers mingled with customers at Wienerschnitzel on Wednesday.
Not a single one had a drop of mustard, ketchup or chili on their uniform.
"It's early," Harms joked. "That usually happens later."
Members of the local police department served as greeters Wednesday, welcoming customers to the hot dog-themed restaurant on National Hot Dog Day. Many of the officers also imbibed a few dogs but did so surreptitiously, out of the view of others. Some, though, brought family members and had lunch, not afraid for anyone to see them consume one of the most American of foods.
"This is one of many planned community events that give us an opportunity to meet with people in a relaxed setting," said Harms, who is acting chief while Chief of Police Robert Trebes is out of town. "It gives our officers and the community members a chance to interact, talk with us and share a meal if they'd like."
"Events like these look to build a community partnership with our command staff, patrol officers and other partners," said Lorrie Duggins, community services officer. "We welcome people just to talk with them. They're our eyes and ears out there. They need to be able to communicate with us."
Most of the communication Wednesday was about what to order on the Wienerschnitzel menu. The officers were divided on how to dress their hot dogs but agreed on one thing: A cold beverage was the most important thing on another hot summer day in the Tri-state.
That led to the second-most frequent question: When is the heat wave going to subside?
"It can't happen soon enough," said Lt. Andrew Sevillano, the city's emergency preparedness director.
It wasn't just the police department on display Wednesday. Members of the Community Emergency Response Team were on hand with a recruiting effort while about a half-dozen city Public Works Department employees, decked in their neon-green reflective vests, ate lunch and talked with patrons while they cooled off for a brief break before heading back out into the heat.
Duggins said the relationship between Wienerschnitzel and the city is much deeper than the observance of National Hot Dog Day, which is held the third Wednesday of July each year.
"This is a chain that supports the local community here," Duggins said. "Not just today on National Hot Dog Day. They're big supporters of a lot of activities and programs in the city, both police events and community events. It's nice to be able to support them in return."
