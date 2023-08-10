MEC's Kingman Crew replaced distribution pole, and made necessary repairs after a tractor-trailer collided with the pole early Thursday, knocking out power to more than 1,100 MEC members in Valle Vista.
BULLHEAD CITY — A collision between a tractor trailer truck and a primary distribution pole left more than 1,100 Mohave Electric Cooperative members without power Thursday.
The crash occurred at 12:33 a.m. Thursday near milepost 65 on I-40, just east of Kingman, said Allison Ellingson, MEC spokeswoman. The heavy impact caused the pole to break. As a result, 1,113 MEC members in the Valle Vista community experienced an outage.
MEC crews responded, replaced the broken pole and made necessary repairs. Power was restored to all affected by 6:37 a.m.
There are many ways to report an outage. You can call the toll-free line at 1-844-632-2667, text “outage” to 55050 from a number linked to your MEC account or use the SmartHub® application on your mobile device to report the outage. You can also track outages at mohaveelectric.com/outage-center.
Mohave Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit utility providing power to 36,700 members, 43,500 meters, with more than 1,570 miles of line spanning areas from Bullhead City to Topock on the west, Hualapai to Burro Creek to the south and Nelson to the east.
