BULLHEAD CITY — A collision between a tractor trailer truck and a primary distribution pole left more than 1,100 Mohave Electric Cooperative members without power Thursday.

The crash occurred at 12:33 a.m. Thursday near milepost 65 on I-40, just east of Kingman, said Allison Ellingson, MEC spokeswoman. The heavy impact caused the pole to break. As a result, 1,113 MEC members in the Valle Vista community experienced an outage.

