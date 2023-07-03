Tattered flag

This flag is a prime example of residents wanting to show their American spirit and pride in our Nation by flying the Stars and Stripes, but they forget to take it down when its condition becomes not fit to be flown. It is a conservatively estimated that more than half of the American flags being flown in Mohave County are in need of replacement due to being worn and tattered.

 Butch Meriwether/For The Daily News

There are many Mohave County residents who believe they are patriotic by flying American flags to show their support, respect and pride in America.

However, after “running” the flag up their poles, it is sad they quickly forget they are there.

