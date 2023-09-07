MOHAVE VALLEY — New to the area, Brenda Kincenbaw has been struggling to find a pediatrician accepting new patients.

"We still struggle income-wise with two kids, so this is a big help." she said. "A lot of doctors are not accepting new patients, so that's been difficult, too. We've been going either to the emergency room or urgent care, but my kiddos need more consistency in their care."

