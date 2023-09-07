Bowen Wargo, 4, and his sister Dixie, 2, helped pick out a bag of food Wednesday morning during a food distribution event hosted by Tri-State Community Healthcare, 8700 Highway 95. The Federally Qualified Health Center clinic has been hosting food distribution events for more than 5 years.
Wednesday's food distribution event was through Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization, said Grace Hecht, Tri-State Community Healthcare marketing representative.
MOHAVE VALLEY — New to the area, Brenda Kincenbaw has been struggling to find a pediatrician accepting new patients.
"We still struggle income-wise with two kids, so this is a big help." she said. "A lot of doctors are not accepting new patients, so that's been difficult, too. We've been going either to the emergency room or urgent care, but my kiddos need more consistency in their care."
Tri-State Community Healthcare was able to schedule an appointment for her children, Kincenbaw said. Along with the appointment, she was also able to pick up a bag of healthy food through Wednesday's clinic-sponsored food distribution event.
The food distribution was through Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization. The bags included fresh fruits and vegetables, canned meats, soups and beans, as well as pasta, grains and more.
"We're known for the food distribution events," said Vanessa Nunez, Tri-State Community Healthcare office manager. "We've been doing these since I've been here, and I've been here for four years."
Tri-State Community Healthcare Center was founded in 2012, specifically to address the financial and medical challenges facing the residents of Needles, said Grace Hecht, TSCHC marketing representative. The clinic is a Federally Qualified Health Center now offering primary and specialty care regardless of ability to pay at 10 locations throughout California, Nevada and Arizona.
"We're not allowed to turn anyone away, so if they don't have income, they still can be seen," Nunez said. "We work with uninsured, underinsured and underserved individuals and families. Our goal is to reach anyone that's in need."
In addition to pediatrics care, the clinics provide primary care, immunizations, podiatry, dental, behavioral health, ultrasound and nutrition services.
The clinic works on an income-based sliding scale, Nunez said. "With inflation, it's hard, it's even hard for us sometimes."
The clinic also offers information support on how to access other resources such as insurance, food, housing, transportation, pregnancy aid, shelters and more.
For Michelle Newell, the food bag was a welcome addition that helped stretch her food budget.
"It's going to feed my grandkids, my daughter and me," she said. "My grandkids eat like horses. Every bit helps."
Hecht encouraged her to come back to the clinic's next food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The clinic also participates in the Community Baby Shower, supporting women's health and newborn care. Pregnant women in need giving birth between September and December can register for the Sept. 21 event at bullheadcitymomsgroup.com.
For more information about Tri-State Community Healthcare services and events, go to tristateclinics.org or call 844-444-1424.
