BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued another excessive heat advisory for the Tri-state and much of the Southwest, predicting major heat risk for much of the week and extreme risk by Sunday.
The NWS Las Vegas bureau issued the advisory on Saturday, updated it on Sunday and then again on Monday.
"Excessive heat warnings will go into effect for all counties (in southern Nevada, northeastern California and northwestern Arizona), continuing through Monday," the NWS said in its latest briefing for the upcoming week.
NWS explained that its weather risk levels "incorporate impacts from weather hazards and likelihood of occurrence." That determination placed the Bullhead City/Laughlin area in moderate risk through Thursday, elevated to major risk Friday and Saturday and extreme risk on Sunday.
According to NWS metrics, a moderate heat risk comes from weather that produces heat that is tolerated by many but poses moderate risk for members of heat-sensitive groups prone to a likelihood of heat-related illnesses.
Major risk presents a threat to all individuals who are exposed to the sun and active or are in a heat-sensitive group. Conditions can be "dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling. For those without air-conditioning, living spaces can become deadly during afternoon and evening. Fans and open windows will not be as effective. Poor air quality is possible."
Extreme heat risk, NWS said, "is a rare level of heat leading to an extreme risk for the entire population. Very dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling. this is a multi-day excessive heat event. A prolonged period of heat is dangerous for everyone not prepared."
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NWS' parent organization, said that the upcoming weekend will feature high temperatures above normal — significantly above in some locations — for about two-thirds of the country. The upper Midwest is expected to have temperatures below normal but above-normal temperatures are forecast for all of the Western U.S., the Gulf states and the Eastern seaboard all the way to eastern Canada.
Locally, highs are expected to be around 110 degrees today in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area, increasing to about 114 on Wednesday and between 115 to 118 through Saturday, topping out at about 120 on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows during the period will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, providing little relief from the daytime heat.
Similar temperatures are forecast for Lake Havasu City, Needles, Topock/Golden Shores, Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave through the week. Kingman and Golden Valley also are included in the advisory with daytime highs at or above 100 and nighttime lows in the mid-70s.
Bullhead City will have several locations available during daytime hours for residents to beat the heat, especially if they do not have air-conditioning in their homes. Optimum Community Center, 2380 Optimum Way (formerly Suddenlink Way) will be open during normal business hours for residents seeking to escape the midday heat.
The center currently operates from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday plus 5 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
"In addition to the normal business hours, we plan to open the community center specifically as a cooling station from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday," said Mackenzie Covert, the city's public information officer.
The Bullhead City Senior Campus, 2285 Trane Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for seniors age 50 and over.
The Christine Stamper Center for Help and Hope, a homeless shelter at 1594 North Oatman Road operated by Catholic Charities, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as an emergency cooling center.
In Laughlin, the Richard Springston Post 60 American Legion building, 1510 Woodbury Drive, is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days when temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 112. There is an outdoor cooling area available for pets under the control of their owner on a leash or in a carrier. Pets are not allowed indoors.
The Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, is open from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Libraries throughout Mohave, Clark and San Bernardino counties also are open to the public during normal business hours.
Area agencies remind residents — and visitors who may not be familiar with the brutal summer heat — to follow simple recommendations.
• Look in on friends and family, especially the elderly who may need help adjusting to the heat.
• Drink water, even if you don't feel thirsty. Limit intake of alcoholic beverages which contribute to dehydration.
• Always carry plenty of water with you and a mobile phone. Let family or friends know your intended destination and expected time of arrival. You never know what might happen during the day that could keep you outdoors longer than anticipated.
• Remember to look before you look so you don't inadvertently leave children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle.
• Dress for hot weather, wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing that reflects heat and sunlight.
• Wear sunscreen with a high SPF number to protect against the sun's potentially damaging rays.
• Limit errands and outdoor activities to morning and late evening if possible to avoid over-exertion during the hottest part of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.