BULLHEAD CITY — As making preparations go, the area's plans and actions during the weekend arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary on U.S. soil was a case of "better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it."
"That's exactly right," said Division Chief John Clark, of the Mohave Valley Fire District.
The Tri-state was spared the brunt of the damage caused as the former Category 4 hurricane churned through Southern California into Nevada on Sunday and Monday.
"Tropical Storm Hilary did not hit Bullhead City as hard as other communities in the Southwest," Bullhead City officials posted on the city's Facebook page and other social media platforms Monday. But that didn't mean that there was no damage from storms that brought well over an inch of rain to most parts of the area from Friday night to Monday morning.
"City crews are currently cleaning up minor debris and rocks on roadways throughout the community," the city said.
In preparation for the storm, the city distributed more than 4,500 sandbags aimed at helping residents keep potential high water from their homes and businesses. There were scattered reports of minor flooding in the area but it was not nearly as bad as it could have been. And those preparations showed that the community, city and area agencies took the storm seriously.
"Thank you for being prepared, Bullhead City," the city said. "We live in an area that requires preparedness. The city was prepared and will continue to stand by each day with professional police, fire and public safety personnel."
Preparedness doesn't take time off.
"The monsoon season is not over," the city said. "Take inventory and always have a plan for your home and family."
Clark agreed.
"We still have September," he said, recalling the storm that hit the Tri-state over the Labor Day weekend a year ago, a storm that caused widespread power outages that affected the area for several days.
Mohave Valley and Fort Mojave Mesa fire departments also distributed sandbags to residents in their districts.
"At least now they have them," Clark said, adding there was little to no flooding in Mohave Valley associated with the precursor or main event. "We didn't get much down here at all."
There were more than two dozen short-term power outages — most caused by lightning — in the Tri-state associated with the monsoon storms that preceded Hilary's remnants.
High winds raked the area with a 47 mph gust recorded by equipment at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport at 5:55 p.m. Friday. Several periods of storms brought sustained winds in excess of 30 mph to various parts of the area with downed power lines, damaged roofs, awnings and lawn furniture reported all along the river communities.
"Twenty-six separate outages in Mohave Electric Cooperative's service area affected over 4,800 MEC customers," the cooperative said in a news release Monday afternoon. "The majority of the outages were due to lightning striking lines, transformers and other electrical equipment."
The largest hit about 5:49 p.m. Friday with 1,949 members in the Arroyo Vista, Miracle Mile, Chaparral and East Street areas impacted when winds tore down a line, causing a circuit breaker to lock open in a substation. Power was restored by 9:38 p.m., according to MEC.
Two others took place later Friday, at 6:21 p.m. when an awning torn from a property blew into a primary line at the airport substation, affecting 639 members, and at 8:27 when winds caused another circuit malfunction in the same substation. Power was restored at 9:31 p.m., MEC said.
"It is very important that residents secure their homes, landscaping and yard decorations for the safety of not only the electrical lines but also other residents and structures, especially during monsoon season," said Jerry Hardy, MEC manager of engineering and operations.
The wind, rain and lightning meant a little additional activity for the Bullhead City Fire Department, which responded to electrical hazard calls and six commercial fire alarms among 122 total calls Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
No injuries were reported and damage was considerably less than during last year's Labor Day storm.
Damage from Hilary was much more extensive in Riverside and San Bernardino counties with flooding in several communities. More than a foot of rain was reported in Upper Mission Creek in the Coachella Valley near Desert Hot Springs. Rainfall totals from the storms exceeded 10 inches in some mountain sections of San Bernardino and Riverside counties and brought more than six inches to many parts of Las Angeles County.
Rockslides caused by rushing water caused some road closures around Oak Glen and Forest Falls.
Most locations in Southern California from Los Angeles to San Diego to Palm Springs reported the wettest day ever recorded in August with many locations surpassing the wettest August ever in a little more than 48 hours.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency on Sunday in preparation for the storm's arrival. On Monday, flooding closed a highway into Kyle Canyon, about 15 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
Clark County also reported "substantial flooding" in the old town area of Mt. Charleston with residents without power. The Nevada National Guard has been mobilized to assist. A boil order has been issued after the area's water system was compromised by floodwaters.
Parts of Nevada remained in a flood watch heading into evening hours Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.