KINGMAN — A trial was affirmed Monday to begin in October in the manslaughter case for a Bullhead City woman.
Lidia Marina Tapia, 50, is charged with manslaughter, six counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage and misdemeanor driving under the influence following a fatal crash in Golden Valley.
Tapia’s attorney, Allison Shokes, asked the judge to continue her trial since they are still working to resolve the cases through a plea agreement.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert said her two cases has been pending for 280 days and refused to postpone the week-long trial in the manslaughter case. He affirmed the trial in that case to begin Oct. 3.
Tapia was arrested after a two-car crash around 1 a.m. Oct. 24, 2022 on Highway 68 at milepost 20 in Golden Valley that left one man dead, state highway patrol reported.
Tapia was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound when the car reportedly rear-ended a Ford Expedition driven by Michael Bunes, 51, of Golden Valley. The Ford rolled over, ejecting Bunes, who died at the scene.
Three passengers in the Ford were treated at a Kingman hospital. Tapia was also treated at the Kingman hospital before being booked into jail. Tapia allegedly admitted to drinking three beers but refused a field sobriety test, the criminal complaint stated.
Tapia is also charged in a second case with discharging a firearm at a home and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Lambert vacated a trial that was set in the weapons case and set a status hearing in that case for Oct. 16.
In the weapons case, Tapia allegedly fired a 9mm handgun around 3 a.m. Oct. 21, 2022 in a fit of rage at a home in the 600 block of Terrace Drive. A bullet hole was found in the house, in the door and in the garage, Bullhead City police reported.
Standing outside, Tapia fired her weapon when her girlfriend refused to exit the house. She also made verbal threats. No injuries were reported.
