KINGMAN — A Mohave Valley man was arraigned Tuesday on his newest felony charge while incarcerated in county jail on five other cases.
Anthony Kyle Mayfield, 29, pleaded not guilty to promoting contraband in jail, which allegedly occurred Aug. 12 at the jail. His next hearing in that case was set for Oct. 2. He is being held in custody without bond on six criminal cases.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert also affirmed Mayfield’s three-day trial in another case to begin Oct. 18. He is charged in that case with trafficking in stolen property, theft and burglary.
Mayfield is also charged with 12 counts in four other criminal cases including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with weapons, vehicle theft, theft, trafficking, several burglaries and unlawful flight.
The aggravated assault and two weapons charges allegedly took place Dec. 8, 2021 in Fort Mohave. The unlawful flight charge allegedly occurred Aug. 28, 2020 in Fort Mohave.
One of the burglary charges allegedly took place March 22, 2022 in Mohave Valley. The second burglary charge, vehicle theft and two counts of theft of a firearm allegedly took place March 23, 2022 in Mohave Valley.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert also set a trial in the aggravated assault case to begin Oct. 31. Hearings in the other three cases are set for Oct. 23.
Lambert also announced that the Oct. 31 trial will be his last in criminal law. He will preside over family law cases after that.
On March 31, 2022, sheriff's detectives received a tip that Mayfield was at a Tropics Road residence in Mohave Valley. Detectives and deputies went to the address armed with fugitive warrants.
A resident of the home told deputies that Mayfield wasn't at the address but detectives discovered Mayfield hiding behind a vehicle on the homeowner’s property. Mayfield fled the area on foot and a short pursuit ensued before he was finally arrested.
