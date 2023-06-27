KINGMAN — A judge affirmed the August trial date Monday for a Mohave Valley man charged with allegedly sexually abusing an underage girl.
Dennis Jay McDaniel, 68, is charged with four counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12. He is also charged with two weapon charges, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McDaniel’s attorney Michael Crocker said he’s not ready for trial arguing interviews haven’t been conducted and not continuing the trial would be highly prejudicial to the defense.
McDaniel also said he filed a motion for a new attorney, which will be argued at a future hearing. Crocker is an appointed attorney requiring a judge’s ruling for a new attorney.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. refused to postpone the trial, taking into account the victim’s rights and affirmed McDaniel’s trial for Aug. 8. An evidential hearing was also set for July 21 to argue motions. If the judge allows a new attorney, that could delay the August trial.
Sipe also said the Aug. 8 trial is for the sexual conduct charges, which is separate from the drug and weapon charges. Another trial will be conducted on those charges.
The sheriff's office received a report May 17, 2022 of a sex offense involving a 16-year-old girl. On May 25, 2022, deputies searched McDaniel’s Mohave Valley home and allegedly found methamphetamine and more than a dozen firearms.
The defendant was allegedly found with 14 weapons arranged in his house as if they were for sale. More than four pounds of methamphetamine were also allegedly found.
Sheriff’s deputies also arrested Priscilla Lynn Murphy, McDaniel’s former girlfriend, May 26, 2022 after further investigation. The girl said the alleged abuse first started in 2017 when she was 11 and 12 years old.
McDaniel’s codefendant, Murphy, 50, of Golden Valley pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
