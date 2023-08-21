KINGMAN — A judge affirmed Monday the September trial date for a Bullhead City man charged with the murder of his stepson.
Kenneth Lee Petrone, 27, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in county jail on a $1 million bond.
Petrone’s attorney, Virginia Crews, asked to continue the Sept. 26 trial date to test a pair of glasses found in the victim’s bedroom. Since her client doesn’t wear glasses, that raises the possibility of a third person on the scene.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Meaghan Gallagher opposed continuing the murder trial arguing the testing could have been done months ago and wondered how long testing would take.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. opposed delaying the trial saying that the trial was set four months ago. He also took into account victim’s rights.
Sipe also said he has trials scheduled for the rest of the year with trials even being set into 2024. He already has held 27 trials this year.
The judge affirmed Petrone’s seven-day trial to begin Sept. 26.
When Petrone arrived at his neighbor’s home around 12:50 a.m. Nov. 5, 2022, the homeowner was surprised that the suspect was not wearing a shirt despite the chilly weather. Petrone wanted to meet his wife outside their own home, according to police.
Petrone’s wife had showed up at the neighbor’s home and claimed that her husband allegedly shot her son at their home in the 1700 block of Cyprus Lane.
Petrone and his wife left the house before police arrived. Officers went to Petrone’s house and found Petrone’s stepson, Jake Eleno Arredondo, 26, lying near the entrance to the house. Arredondo suffered fatal injuries from a sharp edged knife.
Police found dried blood on Arredondo’s body. A .22-caliber rifle was on the floor with the barrel partially under Arredondo. The rifle had not been fired. Multiple live rounds were jammed in the rifle’s chamber.
There was also a T-shirt tied around Arredondo’s neck, police reported.
A large branch with a large, knife blade taped to the end of it was found in the hallway near the body. The knife believed to be the murder weapon had dried blood on it.
After finding Arredondo’s body, police issued a bulletin for a 2013 Dodge. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies stopped Petrone’s car around 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in Florence and arrested him. Petrone was extradited back to Mohave County.
Police previously contacted Petrone at a home under construction around 9 p.m. Nov. 4, 2022 near Dianne and Downey drives. The suspect told police that he got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend but police eventually released him, the statement read.
