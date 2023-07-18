KINGMAN — A judge reluctantly continued the trial Monday for a Mohave Valley man charged with allegedly sexually abusing an underage girl.
Dennis Jay McDaniel, 68, is now charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12. He is also charged with two weapon charges, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McDaniel’s attorney Michael Crocker again asked to postpone the August trial continuing to argue the delay by the prosecution in disclosing evidence.
With a jam-packed trial calendar this year, Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. managed to shoehorn McDaniel’s three-day trial to now begin Sept. 6 with another pre-trial hearing set for Monday. The judge also granted a motion to dismiss two of the original four sexual conduct with a minor charges.
The Sept. 6 trial is for the sexual conduct charges, which is separate from the drug and weapon charges. Another trial date will be set for those charges.
On May 17, 2022, the sheriff's office investigated a sex offense involving a 16-year-old girl. On May 25, 2022, deputies searched McDaniel’s Mohave Valley home and allegedly found methamphetamine and more than a dozen firearms.
The defendant was allegedly found with 14 weapons arranged in his house as if they were for sale. Also allegedly found was more than four pounds of methamphetamine.
Sheriff’s deputies also arrested Priscilla Lynn Murphy, McDaniel’s codefendant, May 26, 2022 after further investigation. The girl said the alleged abuse first started in 2017 when she was 11 and 12 years old.
Murphy, 50, of Golden Valley pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
