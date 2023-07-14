KINGMAN — Confusion reigned Thursday in the case of a Mohave Valley man charged with allegedly sexually abusing an underage girl.
Dennis Jay McDaniel, 68, is charged with four counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12. He is also charged with two weapon charges, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McDaniel’s attorney Michael Crocker argued that McDaniel filed a bar complaint against him with the State Bar of Arizona, which left a cloud over the case and rendered him unable to work it.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. initially allowed Crocker to withdraw as McDaniel’s attorney and vacated the Aug. 8 trial as well as a July 21 evidential hearing.
But after further questioning, McDaniel said he didn’t file a bar complaint with the state bar but filed a complaint with Superior Court. The defendant said he could still work with his attorney.
Sipe then rescinded his order to allow Crocker to withdraw as McDaniel’s attorney and affirmed the Aug. 8 trial and the July 21 evidential hearing.
Crocker again repeated his request to continue that Aug. 8 trial arguing that the prosecutor still hasn’t disclosed evidence and other disclosure.
Sipe set another hearing for Monday to argue Crocker’s motion to continue the Aug. 8 trial. The Aug. 8 trial is for the sexual conduct charges, which is separate from the drug and weapon charges. Another trial date will be set for those charges.
The sheriff's office received a report May 17, 2022 of a sex offense involving a 16-year-old girl. On May 25, 2022, deputies searched McDaniel’s Mohave Valley home and allegedly found methamphetamine and more than a dozen firearms.
The defendant was allegedly found with 14 weapons arranged in his house as if they were for sale. Also allegedly found was more than four pounds of methamphetamine.
Sheriff’s deputies also arrested Priscilla Lynn Murphy, McDaniel’s former girlfriend, May 26, 2022 after further investigation.
The victim said the alleged abuse first started in 2017 when she was 11 and 12 years old.
McDaniel’s codefendant, Murphy, 50, of Golden Valley pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
