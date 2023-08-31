City Sqare

Three local businesses have banned unsupervised Mohave High School students from their properties.

 Daisy Nelson/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Three local businesses are prohibiting Mohave High School students from entering their premises after several reported criminal incidents.

McDonald's, Perkins and Hobby Lobby have banned all Mohave High School students from their establishments during the school week unless they have a parent or guardian with them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.