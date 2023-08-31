BULLHEAD CITY — Three local businesses are prohibiting Mohave High School students from entering their premises after several reported criminal incidents.
McDonald's, Perkins and Hobby Lobby have banned all Mohave High School students from their establishments during the school week unless they have a parent or guardian with them.
All three businesses are in the City Square shopping center across the highway from MHS.
The school year apparently started off rough, as a fight was reported to the Bullhead City Police Department on the first day of school at 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at McDonald's.
According to BCPD, a large group of students were also present and watched the fight.
"Information was forwarded to the School Resource Officer for further investigation," said Lt. Nathan McConnell, acting BCPD public information officer.
The next day, the high school issued a statement on its Facebook page condemning the incident.
"(Any) student who is involved in criminal activities such as but not limited to fighting, assault, vandalism and/or theft during the nexus of the school day will be subject to school disciplinary action in conjunction with any legal consequences," the school said.
It wasn't the first alleged fight in the area — earlier in summer, two 17-year-old boys were also issued juvenile referrals for disorderly conduct and assault at 7:10 p.m. July 16 at the same McDonald's location.
Hobby Lobby also reported a shoplifting incident by a juvenile on Aug. 18, though prosecution was declined.
A fourth incident is also being investigated by authorities; however, no further information was readily available as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to the high school, McDonald's will allow students to pick up mobile orders, but they must have receipt of the order and cannot remain at the fast food restaurant.
"Failure to comply will result in criminal prosecution by local authorities," the school said.
