OATMAN — Chief Gail Robinson is feeling positive about the direction the Oatman Fire Department is growing.

"My vision was to make a positive atmosphere for the town of Oatman and turn the negatives into positives," she said. "I wanted to get some working equipment up there, be able to run the calls, build the department up for volunteers — and earn the respect of the community back, which I believe at this point has been done."

Tim McCarthy
Tim McCarthy

Thank you Chief Gail for all your hard work bringing the Fire Department back together. You have restored respect and confidence in the department and community . Looking forward to moving on in this positive direction.

