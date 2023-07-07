Last week, Fire Chief Gail Robinson was in Oregon collecting donations to the Oatman Fire District of a Type 1 fire engine with a 1,000 gallon tank and a truck load of firefighting equipment and gear from four fire departments in the cities of Stayton, Lyons and Gates, Oregon.
Last week, Fire Chief Gail Robinson was in Oregon collecting donations to the Oatman Fire District of a Type 1 fire engine with a 1,000 gallon tank and a truck load of firefighting equipment and gear from four fire departments in the cities of Stayton, Lyons and Gates, Oregon.
DK McDonald/The Daily News
Oatman Fire Chief Gail Robinson and her helper Linda Stevens at Robinson's lemonade concession in downtown Oatman.
OATMAN — Chief Gail Robinson is feeling positive about the direction the Oatman Fire Department is growing.
"My vision was to make a positive atmosphere for the town of Oatman and turn the negatives into positives," she said. "I wanted to get some working equipment up there, be able to run the calls, build the department up for volunteers — and earn the respect of the community back, which I believe at this point has been done."
Celebrating her second anniversary as fire chief in August, Robinson was also celebrating July 4 with a new fire engine for the district.
"Since I've been chief, I've been able to get two Type 1 engines," she said. "Because as it is, we don't have hydrants up here in Oatman, so I had to get services to be able to provide them."
Robinson was in Oregon last week, picking up donations — including the Type 1 engine with a 1,000 gallon water tank — of hoses, gear, nozzles, a washer, ventilation fans and other equipment donated by four fire departments in the cities of Stayton, Lyons and Gates.
"Our department is 100% volunteer, even me as chief," she said. "We have one of the lowest operating budgets in the state of Arizona for a fire department — I have reached out to several fire departments, multiple states. They've given us the ability to fight different kinds of fires."
The State of Arizona also donated to the department F500 Encapsulator Agent, a chemical that replaces hazardous foams for fire suppression, allowing the department to fight different kinds of fires.
"We can even fight lithium fires with this kind of agent," she said. "So if there's a Tesla up here, which being on Route 66 there could be, we have the ability to fight that type of fire."
Since taking over the department, Robinson said her priorities have been to get running vehicles at the station, to get the station into a serviceable condition and to get enough staff trained to run the station on a day-to-day basis.
"We now have seven volunteers on the department," she said. "I'm taking four people to the state fire academy in September, and they're going to go through the basic firefighter skills. That will give us five firefighter 1s. They won't complete the firefighter one program, but its an awareness of what they're about to get into."
Robinson is also continuing her own training with participation in state-level executive officer training, which includes running a case study and applying leadership skills to the day to day work of running the district.
Before moving to the area, Robinson served as a firefighter/paramedic in Woodstock and Douglas County, Georgia. She said she retired and raised her son, getting into the concessions business and eventually moving to Oatman and opening a lemonade stand.
"Some days it's a lot," she said. "But I was able to get a running vehicle up here. My second priority was to get the station cleaned up in a reputable service condition, because it is a community government agency. That is now cleaned up. We're starting training. We have a board. I think it's time to show our community that we're rebuilding the fire department and how it positively affects Oatman."
(1) comment
Thank you Chief Gail for all your hard work bringing the Fire Department back together. You have restored respect and confidence in the department and community . Looking forward to moving on in this positive direction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.