KINGMAN – Two Mohave Community College students have been named 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their educational career.
Jennifer Schaefle from the MCC Bullhead Campus and Kevin Gauthun from the MCC Lake Havasu campus are two of 213 Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide who received the award.
Schaefle, a tutor on the Bullhead Campus, is currently pursuing a degree in Liberal Arts. She plans on transferring to Northern Arizona University to study chemistry.
Schaefle’s ultimate goal is to pursue a doctorate degree in Oceanography to become a professor or lab researcher.
“It feels amazing to have all my hard work in and outside of the classroom recognized,” she said. “I will be using the scholarship to pay for this semester's tuition, books and labs.”
Schaefle is Phi Theta Kappa- Alpha Chi Psi and Student Activities Council president on the Bullhead campus.
Gauthun is a working towards a degree in Computer Science and is working towards a certificate in Cybersecurity.
He plans to pursue a career in cybersecurity with a focus on law and policy implementation.
“Receiving the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship is truly an incredible feeling,” he said. “My journey, which included a 10-year hiatus from education while working in jobs that I wasn’t passionate about I never imagined achieving such an honor.”
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs.
Applicants for the award were encouraged to partake in leadership roles in Society programs and were selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential.
Nearly 1,100 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise applications were received; $213,000 will be awarded this year through the schoalrship program.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $1,000 scholarships for 200 students across the nation, with $25,000 set aside for veterans or active members of the United States military.
The funds aid in college completion and also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.