Jennifer Schaefle

Jennifer Schaefle
Kevin Gauthun

Kevin Gauthun

KINGMAN – Two Mohave Community College students have been named 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their educational career.  

Jennifer Schaefle from the MCC Bullhead Campus and Kevin Gauthun from the MCC Lake Havasu campus are two of 213 Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide who received the award.

