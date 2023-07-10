Lithuania NATO Summit

Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside the venue of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Sunday. Russia's war with Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet Tuesday and Wednesday.

 Mindaugas Kulbis The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO’s much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The world’s biggest security alliance is struggling to reach an agreement on admitting Sweden as its 32nd member. Military spending by member nations lags behind long-standing goals. An inability to compromise over who should serve as NATO’s next leader forced an extension of the current secretary-general’s term for an extra year.

