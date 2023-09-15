9-13 Mohave FB.jpg

Ben Pollock gets set to block for Mohave High School in the Golden Shovel Game against Lake Havasu City.

 By Matt Rothman
The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School football looks to make it five straight wins to begin the season with a matchup on  the road tonight against Kingman.

The Thunderbirds, who are now the top-ranked team in 3A, are coming off an impressive 42-0 win in the Golden Shovel Game, ending a nine-game losing streak against Lake Havasu City. However, for head coach Rudy Olvera, the messages remain the same.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.