BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School football looks to make it five straight wins to begin the season with a matchup on the road tonight against Kingman.
The Thunderbirds, who are now the top-ranked team in 3A, are coming off an impressive 42-0 win in the Golden Shovel Game, ending a nine-game losing streak against Lake Havasu City. However, for head coach Rudy Olvera, the messages remain the same.
“We have said it since day one: Each week poses a different type of challenge, so we get to enjoy our victory until Sunday morning, then we are focused on going 1-0 again on a Friday night,” Olvera said.
Quarterback Joe Yoney has completed 50 of his 67 passes for 848 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mohave has four players with over 120 receiving yards, led by Isac Urias with 294. Yoney also leads the team with 472 rushing yards, playing behind a strong and experienced offensive line.
Tanner Maynes and Jonathon Williams also have impressed running the ball, while the defense has allowed only 54 points all season. Williams leads the teams with 9.7 tackles per game, and Blake Moore has three sacks. The Thunderbirds have also forced 11 turnovers, including five interceptions.
They will be taking on a team that is 2-1 this year with wins over Kofa and Kingman Academy but lost 44-0 against Gilbert Christian in its last game.
D’Anthony Bush has thrown for 205 yards and rushed for 99. Seth Baylon is the team's leading rusher. Matthew Herrera leads the team on defense with 18 tackles and two sacks.
