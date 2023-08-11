A.J. Pompos.jpg

A.J. Pompos, Herbert J. Haenel VFW Post 10005 post services officer, assists veterans with resources for VA health benefits, compensation claims, service and and other benefits and urges every veteran and survivors to file no later than Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 to to have their PACT Act benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs extended the PACT Act benefits deadline through Monday for veterans and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

The VA announced early Thursday that veterans and survivors who apply or submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 ET on Monday Aug. 14, 2023 will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, an extension from the original deadline of Aug. 9, 2023.

