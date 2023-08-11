A.J. Pompos, Herbert J. Haenel VFW Post 10005 post services officer, assists veterans with resources for VA health benefits, compensation claims, service and and other benefits and urges every veteran and survivors to file no later than Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 to to have their PACT Act benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.
BULLHEAD CITY — U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs extended the PACT Act benefits deadline through Monday for veterans and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.
The VA announced early Thursday that veterans and survivors who apply or submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 ET on Monday Aug. 14, 2023 will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, an extension from the original deadline of Aug. 9, 2023.
Veterans can apply or submit their intention to file for PACT Act benefits by going to VA.gov/PACT.
The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-911 eras. In addition to adding more than 20 presumptive conditions, the PACT Act adds more exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation. It also requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care.
"Veterans can file any time for PACT Act benefits," said A.J. Pompos, Herbert J. Haenel VFW Post 10005 post services officer. "The deadline is to have the benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022."
For those who apply by the deadline, if granted, their benefits will be backdated to Aug. 10 of last year, the day the PACT Act was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden.
VA made this decision out of an abundance of caution after 18% of applications submitted on Aug. 8 experienced technical difficulties with VA.gov/PACT due to "extremely high demand," according to a release from the agency. Some veterans who sought to submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits received error messages while doing so. All veteran applications, including those that received error messages were logged and can consider their intent to file complete.
VA is working to contact individuals who received error messages to confirm directly to them that their intent to file will be honored and their effective date protected.
"I encourage every veteran to file for their PACT Act benefits," Pompos said. Those who want to apply can also call the PACT Act line at 800-827-1000 to notify the VA of their intent to file a claim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.