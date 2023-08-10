KINGMAN — A Las Vegas woman charged with a July 4, 2022 Jet Ski fatality on the Colorado River that also injured three other people pleaded guilty Thursday.
Iridian Jasmin Basoco, 27, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a watercraft while intoxicated. Two drugs charges were dismissed.
Under the plea agreement, Basoco will be sentenced from four to six years in prison for the negligent homicide followed by supervised probation for the aggravated assault charges to run after the prison sentence.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert will sentence Basoco Sept. 11. The judge also allowed the defendant to remain out of custody until her sentencing.
Basoco was driving a Jet Ski at a high rate a speed around 4:40 p.m. July 4, 2022 in the south zone of Community Park in the 1200 block of Highway 95 in Bullhead City when she lost control of the water craft.
The Jet Ski crossed over the buoy line that marked the swim area and stuck a swimmer, Ricardo Aponte Almanza causing fatal injuries before the craft struck another swimmer causing serious injuries.
Basoco drove the watercraft back outside the swim area then came back into the north swim area and struck two other people as they sat on the beach near the water.
Almanza, 43, of Corona, Calif. died two days later at a Las Vegas hospital. A 21-year-old man from Los Angeles was treated and released for broken bones at another Las Vegas hospital.
A 34-year-old woman from Bakersfield, Calif. and a 30-year-old man from Los Angeles who sat on the beach were treated and released from a Bullhead City hospital.
A Ziplock bag was found in her life jacket containing several pills in a plastic bag. A blood draw was conducted and analysis of the pills revealed they were Alprazolam or Xanax, which is used to relieve anxiety as well as Oxycodone, used to relieve pain. Also in her system was Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, a criminal complaint stated.
