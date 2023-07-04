BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City's financial director, Rudy Vera, officially retired Friday after serving the city for just shy of 34 years.
"I had been contemplating retiring at the age of 62 for a few years. I want to enjoy retirement while I am relatively healthy. I believe almost 34 years of service has been a good run," Vera said.
Vera has a long history not only with the city, but as a Tri-state resident. He moved to Mohave Valley in 1969, graduating from Mohave High School in 1978.
"Other than a brief two-year period in the 80's, I have lived most of my life in the local area," Vera said.
After graduating from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1989, he was hired as a Bullhead City accounting clerk on August 15 of that same year.
From there, he was promoted to Improvement district accounting manager, accounting manager and, finally, finance director.
"Every day was challenging and unique. Working on ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded is the foundation to providing useful financial information to the City Manager, City Departments and City Council," Vera said. "We deal with so many thousands of financial transactions that sometimes you feel like a detective searching for data."
The finance director oversees the entire finance department, which in turn oversees city financial transactions, the budget and customer service.
A strong financial department ensures the rest of the city's projects and programming can operate smoothly — according to City Manager Toby Cotter, Vera has been "a solid steward of city finances."
Vera said the highlight of his tenure was they people he worked with, from the City Council and city administration to the various city departments, describing them as family.
But sometimes, being the financial director wasn't easy for Vera, such as during the 2008 recession.
"The staff reductions and wage furloughs for remaining city staff was something I never want to see again," Vera said.
Vera announced his retirement on Monday, May 15 and had informally begun conversations over a year ago with Cotter to prepare the city for his absence, said Mackenzie Covert, Bullhead City Public Information Officer.
“It has been a great pleasure to work with Rudy over my many years here. He has been a great source of stability to the city in his 33 years of service. We will miss him greatly,” Cotter said.
His final appearance before City Council as financial director was on Tuesday, June 20 to present the annual statement of the estimated expenses of the city's Street Lighting Districts.
Deputy Finance Director Robert Drexler will take over as finance director.
"Robert has been working closely with Rudy for several months to ensure that the transition is as seamless as possible," Covert said.
