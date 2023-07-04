Bullhead City Finance Director Rudy Vera

Bullhead City Finance Director Rudy Vera

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City's financial director, Rudy Vera, officially retired Friday after serving the city for just shy of 34 years.

"I had been contemplating retiring at the age of 62 for a few years. I want to enjoy retirement while I am relatively healthy. I believe almost 34 years of service has been a good run," Vera said.

