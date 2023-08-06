BULLHEAD CITY — Millions of veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances are eligible for Veterans Administration Health Care and benefits through the PACT Act.

Though there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, the push is on for those veterans and survivors to apply for benefits or submit an "Intent to File" form by Aug. 9. For those who apply by the deadline, if granted, their benefits will be backdated to Aug. 10 of last year — the day the PACT Act was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden.

