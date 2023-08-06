The push is on for those veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits or submit an "Intent to File" form with the VA by Wednesday. For those who apply by the deadline, if granted, their benefits will be backdated to August 10 of last year, the day the PACT Act was signed into law.
The push is on for those veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits or submit an "Intent to File" form with the VA by Wednesday. For those who apply by the deadline, if granted, their benefits will be backdated to August 10 of last year, the day the PACT Act was signed into law.
Brit "Deuce" Brandt, State Judge Advocate, Herbert J. Haenel VFW Post 10005, 1611 E Marble Canyon Drive, recommends veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances apply for PACT Act benefits through the PACT Act line at 800-827-1000 to meet Wednesday's deadline for granted benefits backdated to October 10, 2022.
BULLHEAD CITY — Millions of veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances are eligible for Veterans Administration Health Care and benefits through the PACT Act.
Though there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, the push is on for those veterans and survivors to apply for benefits or submit an "Intent to File" form by Aug. 9. For those who apply by the deadline, if granted, their benefits will be backdated to Aug. 10 of last year — the day the PACT Act was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden.
"We just spent 11 days in Phoenix holding claims clinics," said Brit "Deuce" Brandt, State Judge Advocate, Herbert J. Haenel VFW Post 10005. "We're trying to do a big push before the deadline."
The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. In addition to adding more than 20 presumptive conditions, the PACT Act adds more exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation. It also requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care.
"We have a veterans services officer coming to the VFW on two days this week," Brandt said. "Unfortunately, all the appointment slots are filled. We've been trying to help everyone who walks in the door, but a lot of people waited until the last minute."
At this point, Brandt recommends those who want to apply call the PACT Act line at 800-827-1000 to notify the VA of their intent to file a claim. After notifying the VA of an intent to file, there is one year to complete and file the claim.
"It gets your intent to file in before the deadline," she said. "And at least it gets you started."
Veterans can also start a disability application or Supplemental Claim online at va.gov/find-forms/about-form-21-0966. With the online application, the VA is automatically notified of the intent to file. Completed forms may also be mailed to Department of Veterans Affairs Claims Intake Center, PO Box 4444, Janesville, WI 53547-4444 or dropped off at a VA regional office.
For more information about PACT Act related care and benefits, and to apply, go to VA.gov/PACT.
The VA reports there are more than 508,000 veterans living in Arizona, with 396,924 of them having served in a time of war, including the Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea and WWII.
For post-9/11 combat veterans, the bill extends the period of time they have to enroll in VA health care from five to ten years post-discharge. For those combat veterans who do not fall within that window, the bill also creates a one-year open enrollment period. These expansions mean that more veterans can enroll in VA health care without having to demonstrate a service connected disability.
The bi-partisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was signed into law August 10, 2022. Robinson, a decorated combat medic, died from a rare form of lung cancer.
The PACT Act has been called the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans in more than 30 years.
"This is huge for veterans," Brandt said. "We're trying to help get everyone eligible to apply."
