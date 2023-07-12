BULLHEAD CITY — Jackie Wallin, president and CEO of the Laughlin Nevada Chamber of Commerce confirmed Tuesday that she is preparing to retire at the end of November.
"I've started my succession planning with my chairwoman Jennifer Ronan and the executive board," Wallin said.
Wallin confirmed the information during Tuesday's regular meeting of the Mohave County Airport Authority, where she serves as a board member.
Wallin was appointed as the Chamber's executive director in December 2016, after successfully serving as interim director following the illness and death of then-Executive Director Connie Davis.
Previous to her work at the Chamber of Commerce, Wallin served for six years as assistant general manager to the Regency Casino in Laughlin and prior to that, 13 years with Aztar Corporation which owned the Ramada Express (currently Tropicana Laughlin).
A resident of the Tri-state for more than 35 years, Wallin has also been involved with Make A Wish and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. In 2005, Wallin received a Community Achievement Award for Social Services.
Her plans include continuing as executive director of the Laughlin Tourism Commission.
"The eight projects we have for LTC that began July first, at the beginning of our fiscal year include five concerts, the U.S. Open Bass Tournament, Laughlin Bullhead Airshow and Rockets Over the River," Wallin said. "Those are what we fit into our budget from Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority."
