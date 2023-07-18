0718.warmc urgent care

Northwest Urgent Care Powered by Western Arizona Regional Medical Center will operate out of Suite 500 in the Mohave Crossroads shopping center. The facility, to provide healthcare service 12 hours a day, seven days a week, is scheduled for opening in the fall.

 By Bill McMillen
The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Hoping to fill a void in access to healthcare in the Tri-state, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center on Monday announced plans to open an urgent care facility in the Mohave Crossroads shopping center.

"We have been serving the greater Tri-state area for over 40 years, and this is another example of our commitment to expanding healthcare services to meet the needs of our growing community," WARMC CEO Brent Parsons said at Monday's gathering at the site, a 4,400-square-foot suite on the northern edge of the shopping center.

