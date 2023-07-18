Northwest Urgent Care Powered by Western Arizona Regional Medical Center will operate out of Suite 500 in the Mohave Crossroads shopping center. The facility, to provide healthcare service 12 hours a day, seven days a week, is scheduled for opening in the fall.
BULLHEAD CITY — Hoping to fill a void in access to healthcare in the Tri-state, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center on Monday announced plans to open an urgent care facility in the Mohave Crossroads shopping center.
"We have been serving the greater Tri-state area for over 40 years, and this is another example of our commitment to expanding healthcare services to meet the needs of our growing community," WARMC CEO Brent Parsons said at Monday's gathering at the site, a 4,400-square-foot suite on the northern edge of the shopping center.
The facility will be branded as Northwest Urgent Care Powered by Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Construction is underway and hospital officials plan to conduct a grand opening in the fall.
The center will include laboratory services, X-ray services and standard urgent care staffing, including a physician, medical assistant, receptionist and other technicians and staff, Parsons said. Hospital officials estimated it would create 10 new positions.
Urgent care facilities typically treat minor health issues that fall short of need for emergency room care or hospitalization, such as colds, flu, strep throat, lacerations and minor injuries.
Parsons said the hospital recognizes the need for the bridge between primary care services providers and visits to the emergency room or hospital.
"Access to care is a problem within this community," Parsons said. "We're trying to address that. This facility will provide everything they need on site. Lab, X-ray... that level of care, we know, is lacking."
It will be a "12/7" facility, he said, open 12 hours a day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
He said the location in the shopping center anchored by Target, near the second bridge connecting Laughlin and Bullhead City, expands access to residents on both sides of the river.
"We know there is a need for this level of access to care," Parsons said. "We know it's lacking. This provides that to the growing region, not just Bullhead City but the entire Tri-state area, because the bridge connects to this spot. This is a focus on what we need now — and what we're going to need in the future."
He said the urgent care "will not take the place of a primary care provider" but will give residents another option for care if they can't get an immediate appointment with their family physician, many of whom are booked weeks and even months out.
"Primary care is different than urgent care; urgent care is different than primary care," he said. "Sometimes when you need to see your primary care provider, you can't get an immediate appointment. This may help you in the meantime."
