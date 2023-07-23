Six local high school seniors - from left, Kylie Rodriguez, MHS, Zahmara Perez, MHS, Jaxon Honegger, MALC, Ryan Montano, MALC, Madeline Goodwin, MHS and Aniela Patalita, Needles High School - celebrated their graduation from Multiple Avenues of Success in Health Care program Friday at a luncheon hosted by Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. The rigorous two-week program offers a hands-on introduction to working in health care.
Mohave High School senior Kylie Rodriguez took part in Western Arizona Regional Medical Center's Multiple Avenues of Success in Health Care program, a rigorous 2-week job shadowing program that serves an an introduction to working in health care.
Ryan Montano, MALC senior, said his time in the WARMC MASH program helped him decide between being an EMS flight nurse and a career in anesthesiology.
Mohave High School senior Madeline Goodwin practiced taking blood pressure readings during her time in WARMC's MASH program, a two-week hands-on introduction to working in healthcare.
BULLHEAD CITY — Six local high school students just completed a two-week hands-on introduction to working in healthcare through the Multiple Avenues of Successful in Health Care program.
"I think they gave us so much more than we actually gave them this year," said Heidi Greenman, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center director of infection prevention and MASH co-coordinator. "These kids come from all the different high schools in the community, and their passion and commitment is so needed. I think they've made lasting friendships and I believe they have had experiences that they will not soon forget."
The students' graduation luncheon was hosted Friday at WARMC and offered the students the opportunity to tell their mentors how the experience affected them.
"I wanted to do this mainly for the hands-on experience," said Aniela Patalita, Needles High School senior. "I have an idea of what I want to do when I graduate, but it was really important for me to see it, to see if I'm really set on that. That was the main thing. I was most interested in labs and the pharmacy — I got to speak with the scientists in the lab and I got to speak with the pharmacists, and they really gave me some good advice."
Mohave High School senior Madeline Goodwin said she wanted to take part in the program "because medicine is a hands-on profession. This is experience you just can't get in a classroom."
The competitive health-care centered job shadowing program is open to high school juniors with good GPAs and the willingness to apply, write a letter of interest and gather letters of recommendation before submitting to interviews by the nursing staff that works with the program. Juniors apply in February and those selected participate in July or August, as they begin their senior year.
"It's a whole big process to go through," said Cindy Head, who runs the program at both WARMC and Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave. "I want them to have their first experience with working in health care be a positive one and help push them along in what they want to do.
Over the two-week program, the students rotated through every department in the hospital from environmental services to orthopedics, dietary services and emergency services.
"It brings the student into the hospital to see how a hospital can't run without all of those parts that they went to," said Marilyn Pollock, WARMC ICU director and co-chair of the program. "So sometimes when they think of health care, they don't just think of nursing and doctors, but everyone it takes to run a hospital."
Patalita said what surprised her about the program was seeing how much is always going on in a hospital.
"Everyone's connected," she said. "Even things that may seem boring, they're all very important."
For some of the students, the experience helped cement their career choice.
"I became interested in health care from my parents and my medical history," said Jaxon Honegger, Mohave Accelerated Learn Center senior. "I'd like to become a nurse practitioner; my step-dad is also a nurse practitioner, so I'm kind of following in his footsteps."
For others, it opened their eyes to other areas of interest.
"Originally I wanted to be an EMS flight nurse, but now I'm interested in anesthesiology," said Ryan Montano, MALC senior.
MASH was established in 2013 between WARMC and Valley View with the idea of letting youth see what goes on in their community hospitals, and with the hope the students will decide to begin their medical careers locally.
"To see this passion and their drive — from high school seniors," said Jena Morga, hospital spokeswoman. "It's really remarkable, and it makes me want to cry."
