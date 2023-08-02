Western Arizona Regional Medical Center administration, staff and board members are joined by local dignitaries and representatives of the Bullhead Area and Laughlin chambers of commerce for a ribbon-cutting for the new cath lab at the hospital's Heart Center.
Bill McMillen
The new cath lab at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center's Heart Center is equipped with state-of-the-art electronics and machinery.
Dr. Malik Rahim, medical director of the Heart Center at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, discusses the facility's new catheterization lab during an open house Tuesday.
BULLHEAD CITY — Calling it a facility "unlike anything anywhere else in Arizona," Western Arizona Regional Medical Center CEO Brent Parsons and hospital staff unveiled the Heart Center's new catheterization lab during a ribbon-cutting and open house Tuesday.
"We feel confident that we will have consistent heart care going into the future," Parsons said after conducting tours of the state-of-the-art lab for dignitaries during a prelude to the public open house.
He said WARMC has invested "more than $1 million" into the Heart Center — in equipment and additional personnel — to improve and expand existing services.
"What today represents is not a duplication of services," he said, adding that the cath lab and Heart Center now can serve as a "one-stop" location for most cardiac intervention and treatment. Among them:angioplasty and angiograms; coronary testing; catheterization procedures; pacemaker procedures; placement of balloon pumps and stents; aortic, leg and thrombolytic therapies; intravascular lithotripsy; stress testing; EKGs, echocardiograms and ultrasounds; and CT scans.
The center also conducts cardiac rehabilitation, dietary counseling and cardiac care educational opportunities.
It operates around the clock, seven days a week.
"We're pretty honored and proud to show you our Heart Center and new cath lab," said Dr. Malik Rahim, medical director of the Heart Center.
"It is very important to our community," Rahim added, listing both residents and visitors in that group, with a proven track record "of the number of lives saved."
Both Parsons and Rahim said operation of the Heart Center is a collaborative effort involving not only the center's doctors, nurses, assistants and technicians, but hospital administration, maintenance and housekeeping and outside emergency services providers that often times are called for cardiac incidents to bring patients or refer patients to WARMC.
"We are here to serve you," Rahim said.
Tuesday's open house came just a short time after WARMC's announcement of an urgent care facility under construction at the Mohave Crossroads shopping center.
"There is a lot going on at WARMC," Parsons said, adding that the hospital isn't through making improvements to the area's health care system. He said WARMC is pursuing "any opportunity to improve services that we can."
While the new cath lab was being constructed and equipped, the previous cath lab remained in service. The hospital also brought in a mobile cath lab trailer to augment Health Center care during construction.
Parsons said some equipment at the previous cath lab can be salvaged or repurposed — for specific parts — with the remainder sold or otherwise disseminated for future use elsewhere. He said the technological advances in the new equipment made some of the current machines and parts obsolete for the upgraded Heart Center.
He said Tuesday's open house was one part a celebration of the Heart Center expansion and one part informing or reminding the public of services that are available locally.
"We're ensuring that we have a message to the public ... that we have the best level of coverage here," Parsons said.
