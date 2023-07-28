BULLHEAD CITY — It was a dire warning, even though nearly everyone in the room was ready for it.
"Scammers are everywhere," said Lorrie Duggins, community services officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, who was joined by Cpl. Daniel Crawford, supervisor of the department's community policing unit for a presentation as part of the Bullhead City library's personal awareness program.
"We don't want to make you paranoid or anything," Duggins said, "but..."
After a brief pause, she completed the thought.
"We want you to live more aware, more willing to question that text, that email, that phone call."
The wide-ranging presentation covered a number of prevalent scam attempts. At the mere mention of them, heads were visibly nodding in recognition. And almost immediately, members of the audience at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library began giving some personal accounts of how scammers tried to lure them into revealing personal information or pay for services or products they did not order. It seemed as though nearly everyone had been targeted by those scam attempts. Some actually had been victimized.
"Hopefully, you found some helpful information," Duggins said after giving attendees handouts on identity theft, the "grandkid scam," gift card scams and other schemes criminals use to collect personal information and money from unsuspecting victims.
That information included the "what to do" if you believe you have been targeted by scammers and who to contact to get the process started if you have been a victim.
Duggins and Crawford started with advice that had little to do with scams but everything to do with forgery, fraud and theft.
"Don't use a ballpoint pen on your checks or legal documents," Duggins said, noting that household chemicals can be used to erase the ink, allowing the holder of the check to write in a different amount while retaining the actual authorized signature.
"Use a gel pen," Duggins said, adding that the pigment used in the gel is indelible. "That's the first thing."
Crawford then encouraged everyone to sign up for a "do not call" registry that eventually will remove a person's phone number from lists used by telemarketers — both legitimate and illegitimate — and greatly reduce the number of unwanted calls received.
"It doesn't work," one audience member said.
"It won't get rid of all of the calls," Crawford agreed, but will prevent a majority of them. He said calls originating outside the United States aren't bound by the U.S.-based no-call lists.
"Don't answer," Duggins advised. "Or just hang up."
Because of number spoofing, caller ID doesn't always accurately indicate who is on the other end of the line. Crawford was one of at least three people who has received a call originating from their own phone number; those, obviously, were scam attempts.
Crawford said that residents should let their voicemail handle any calls from numbers they do not recognized — and even from numbers they do.
"If it's important, they'll leave a message or call back," he said.
And if you do answer the call, be careful what information you provide.
"If they start asking questions, don't answer them," Duggins said. "Hang up and call the number you know to be legitimate" to reach any company that may have a reason to try to contact you.
Both encouraged residents to regularly monitor their credit report to look for any suspicious activity. Likewise, residents should examine their monthly credit card and bank statements for any unauthorized activity.
"Monitor your own credit report," Duggins repeated.
And ask your phone carrier, banks, credit companies and other businesses if they provide any tools for fraud protection.
"Most of your banks will monitor stuff," Crawford said. In that event, a bank or credit card company may send notification when possible fraudulent
The bottom line, Duggins said, is to be aware of scam attempts and report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities, starting with the local police.
"A lot of it is out of the Bullhead City Police Department's jurisdiction," she said, "but we can refer you to other appropriate agencies. We know it's a problem. We work hard in Bullhead City to educate our residents. You being more vigilant" is an important part of that process.
She provided contact information for the U.S. Do Not Call Registry (888-382-1222), the Arizona Attorney General's Office (www.azag.gov or 844-894-4735), the Federal Trade Commission (www.identitytheft.gov or 877-ID-THEFT) and the U.S. Postal Inspector Service (www.uspis.gov or 877-876-2455).
She said the Arizona Attorney General's Office is "very helpful."
"There's real people there, if you file a complaint, who will help you," she said. "They really listen and they really care."
And while many fraud victims are embarrassed that they fall for a scheme, it's important to remember that the victim is just that — a victim of a crime.
"None of us are immune to it," Crawford said.
He said he was a little surprised by the turnout Thursday.
"I think this was one of the biggest turnouts we've had for any of our presentations," Crawford said. "That was good to see. But yes, it's unfortunate that so many of them have been targets of scams. The good thing is, they now have some information and tools to deal with them.
"If we can make a few people more aware of what to look for and what to do when they encounter a possible scam, then we have accomplished what we set out to do," he said.
