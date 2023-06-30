6-29 Williams Softball Full Picture.jpg

Tianna and Talynn Williams of the University of Buffalo softball team are two local players who continue to shine in college.

MOHAVE VALLEY — Softball, family and dedication; three words the Williams sisters live by.

While Tamarie and Trinity Williams are currently playing for the varsity softball team at River Valley, their older sisters, Tianna and Talynn Williams, are shining in college at the University of Buffalo.

