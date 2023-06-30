MOHAVE VALLEY — Softball, family and dedication; three words the Williams sisters live by.
While Tamarie and Trinity Williams are currently playing for the varsity softball team at River Valley, their older sisters, Tianna and Talynn Williams, are shining in college at the University of Buffalo.
While both players have seen tremendous success, they say they are not only playing for their family, but something even bigger.
"Representing the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe is a true honor," Tianna said. "It means so much to us to know we have such a huge support system back home. Paving the way for Native American athletes to thrive in college and showing them it's not just a dream but can be a reality — even for the little girls throughout the Tri-state working to achieve their collegiate goals. We were once those kids and truly believe anything is possible with commitment and dedication."
Tianna is a 2019 graduate from River Valley and started her college career out at Fresno State after hitting .477 in high school with 19 home runs and 159 RBIs under her father, Tim Williams, in high school. Tianna started out at Fresno State and then transferred to Buffalo in 2023. She recorded her first home run in the team's 8-4 win over Bowling Greene on April 1.
Talynn completed her freshman season after winning a state championship in high school as a junior. She hit .506 in high school, including .616 during her senior year, with three home runs and 66 RBIs.
As a freshman, she saw occasional playing and stole her first base on March 3 against Presbyterian.
"Since we were kids, the dream has always been to play Division 1 softball, and the fact we get to experience this together has been so special," Tianna said. "When the opportunity presented itself, we were overjoyed to reunite for two more years. These are memories that we will remember for a lifetime."
These two players will have one more year playing together and will reunite with 2023 River Valley graduate Karina Pulu. Trinity will arrive on campus for the 2024-25 season. Tamaire is one of the top sophomores in the state.
