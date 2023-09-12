MOHAVE VALLEY — On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists from the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda highjacked four commercial aircraft and flew two of them into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and after learning of the other attacks, passengers on the fourth plane, Flight 93, fought back. That plane was crashed into a field in western Pennsylvania.
Among the nearly 3,000 dead were 341 FDNY members.
"A lot of time has gone by and a lot of things have happened," said Mohave Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick McShea. "But with a lot of us, the scars are still there and a lot of things still come back for us that had different pieces of this in our lives, which now reflect in our service forever."
As it does every year, the department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony early Monday at each of its three stations; Station No. 81, 1451 Willow Dr., Station No. 82, 1395 Levee Dr. and Station No. 84, 10084 Aha Macav Parkway.
At 6:55 a.m., at Station 81, the assembled firefighters raised the colors before settling the flag at half staff. In remembrance, the firefighters maintained silence until it was broken by the high pitched radio tones of an all points bulletin from Bullhead City 911 Dispatch, followed by the announcement of a special call.
The special call included the Striking of the Four Fives.
For more than 150 years, the New York City Fire Department has announced the in the line of duty death of a firefighter with Striking of the Four Fives — five bell strikes, repeated in four series with a slight pause between them, according to the New York State Association of Fire Chaplains.
"Those guys did what they had to do that day," McShae said. "They did their job. They showed honor, commitment, confidence and they made the ultimate sacrifice that day. They probably knew the end result of every step they took -- at the end of the day they persevered and went through all those feelings and made that march up those stairs."
Following the last bell rung was a full minute of silence.
Last Wednesday, NBC News reported FDNY added 43 new names to its World Trade Center Memorial Wall, commemorating firefighters, paramedics and civilian support staff members who have since died from illnesses related to the recovery efforts at the World Trade Center complex.
The additions to the memorial wall brings the total number of FDNY members who succumbed to post-9/11 illnesses to 331, nearly equal to the number of firefighters killed in the Twin Towers on the day of the attacks.
"It still touches my heart and we still want to remember them," said attendee Harriet Rappleye. "Too many people don't remember this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.