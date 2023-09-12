MVFD firefighters lower flag to half staff.jpg

MVFD firefighters lowered the flag to half staff early Monday as part of a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony to honor those killed in the terrorists attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. 

 DK McDonald

MOHAVE VALLEY — On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists from the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda highjacked four commercial aircraft and flew two of them into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and after learning of the other attacks, passengers on the fourth plane, Flight 93, fought back. That plane was crashed into a field in western Pennsylvania.

Among the nearly 3,000 dead were 341 FDNY members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.