BULLHEAD CITY – The high school football season is officially underway, with the Mohave High School, River Valley and Mohave Accelerated Learning Center teams playing in their first game this Friday.
The Thunderbirds are set to play against Bourgade Catholic on Friday at 7 p.m. in Phoenix. Mohave is coming off a 6-4 season and had all six of their wins come in conference play.
“We are looking forward to seeing a team in a different color jersey,” head coach Rudy Olvera said. “We have put in a ton of work, but we are excited to hit someone else.”
River Valley will be playing its first game of the season away against Yuma Catholic. These teams met last year, with the Criminals winning 54-19 in their only meeting last season. This will be the first game for head coach Adam King, who took over a team that won six games a season ago.
"We understand the task at hand this week," King said. "Yuma is a tough, physical team that Coach Mosqueda is going to have ready to play. The challenge is on us to go down to their place and bring our best effort. The wait is finally coming to an end, and our team is ready to start playing some meaningful football. The first big test awaits us on Friday."
MALC will play Joseph City at home on Friday at 7 p.m. The Patriots are playing eight-man this year and played well in their scrimmage last week, despite only winning three games a season ago. They had their first loss of last season against Joseph City.
"Week 1, kind of going in blind," head coach Adam Gibson said. "There’s not a lot of scouting to go off of. Just try and give the O and D a lot of looks in hopes to cover something Joseph City will run."
