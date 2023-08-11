Sing along to a Tim McGraw tribute in Laughlin, have a hot dog with first responders in Fort Mohave, join a tea party in Bullhead City and support feral cats by attending an ‘80s-themed party in Kingman this weekend.
Check out a high-energy tribute to country superstar Tim McGraw during Adam D. Tucker’s Vegas McGraw show, playing at 8 p.m. nightly, tonight through Sunday at the Riverside Resort in Laughlin. Tucker workstirelesslytoportray McGraw, from his spot-on vocalsto his thrilling stage show. Along with singing McGraw’s smash hits, such as “Live Like You’re Dying” and “I Like It, I Love It,” Tucker brings Vegas to his showat the end with celebrity impersonations of Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.
Fort Mohave Treasure Mall is hosting "Hotdogs with Heroes" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.Bring the kids for lunch with first responders. Bring the kids to meet and greet with first responders from Mohave County Sheriff's Department, Mohave County Fire Department, EMT/Paramedics, Bullhead Police Department and Search & Rescue. The cost is $5 per plate and includes a hot dog,chipsand a drink. After lunch, play some games with them and win fun prizes.The Treasure Mall is located at 1595 E. Joy Lane in Fort Mohave.
The Bullhead City Elks Auxiliary #2408 presents their annual afternoonSoci-A-Tea from noon-3 p.m. Saturday,with an assortment of foods and tea served by theauxiliary ladies. There will be a hat parade and a prize for the best hat and most original. Ticketscost $15 andcan bepurchasedfromchairmanKathleen Clemens at the lodge after 4 p.m. on Friday.Elks Lodge #2408is at1745 Emerald DriveinBullhead City.Call Clemensat928-763-6799for more information.
Travel back to the most vibrant era and dance the night away to your favorite‘80s hits during the Feral Cat Warriors’ first annual gala fundraising dinner, “80’s Glow Night,” at Beale Celebrationsin Downtown Kingmanfrom 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Get ready to shine brighter than a disco ball as they light up the night with neon colors and glowing accessories. This event is not just an opportunity to relive the glory days of the ‘80s, butit’salso a chance to make a difference in the lives of thousands of cats that Feral Cat Warriors care for annually, by helping toprovidemedical care for cats in need. The event includes a lavish dinner, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and prizes for loudest makeup, funkiest outfit, biggest hair, bestmoonwalkingand best air guitar. A DJ will be spinning the best ‘80s hitsall night.Tickets cost $100 each or two for $175. Beale Celebrations is at201 N. 4th St.inKingman. Emailgala@feralcatwarriors.orgfor more information.
