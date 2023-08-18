Browse local food trucks for a delicious dinnerin Bullhead City, take the kids to an aquatic circusor check out classic cars in Kingman, relive Neil Diamond’s heydayand see a hilarious ventriloquism show in Laughlin this weekend.
The Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest is back, featuring a variety of local eats,cocktailsand music from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. Hook’d on Poke’, Crepensmooth, TheFoodini’s, RiverSippin’,Drifting Bistro, Slap BBQ, Rollin’ J’s, The Happy Tortilla, House of Popcorn, Corn Man and Two Grams will all be serving up food for the event at Miracle Mile Event Center at Mohave Shriners,locatedat 2580 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City.
Splash Cirkus,the most exciting aquatic circus show in the world, comes to Kingman with performances at 7:30 p.m. tonight, as well as 5 and 7:30 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday. Guests will be in awe of the expert aquatic acrobatics. Dance to the rhythm of the authentic mermaidsand cry with laughter along with the friendly clowns.Ticketsareon sale at theMohave County Fairgrounds box office.General admission is $25 for adults and $15 for kids.The fairgrounds are located at2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman.Visit splashcirkus.comfor more information.
The star power of Neil Diamond shines brightly on stage, and while he does not perform any longer, guests in Laughlin can see the next best thing as seasoned performer Rob Garrett brings his longtime Neil Diamond Tribute back to the Riverside Resort for performances at 8 p.m. nightly, tonight through Sunday. Garrett has seen Diamond in concertnumeroustimes, and therefore knows just how to bring his stage presence to life for the fans, while singing the smash hits such as “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Forever in Blue Jeans.”
Bring your car to downtown Kingman forChillin' on Beale Street from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Classics, customs, creatives, motorcyclesandEVsare all welcome tocruise ondown to Beale Street for music,good foodandadown-home Kingman atmosphere.August’s theme is Hawaiian Beach Party.
Ventriloquist Terry Fator is the most successful contestant from “America’s Got Talent.” Fator won season two of the talent competition showandimmediatelybecame a Vegas headliner.He’sremained a staple on the Strip ever since and currently hasa residency atNew York New York. Fator also brings his act on the roadand will be stopping in Laughlin for a performance at the Edgewater Pavilion at 7 p.m. Saturday.He’sknown for his spot-on impressions of celebrities such as Michael Jackson, DeanMartinand Elton John. Not only can he speak through his puppets,hesings just like these stars as well! The combination of music and comedy as performed through his amazingventriloquism talentleaves the audience amazed.
