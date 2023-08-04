Paint a picture in Bullhead City, hear an Eagles tribute or a comedian perform in Laughlin and browse two unique shopping markets in Kingman this weekend.
This month’s Paint & Pinot night is at 6:30 p.m. tonight.Whether you are a novice who needs step-by-stepinstruction,or you are an experienced artist that just wants to come create, Aimee will teach you how to paint an amazing picture — and you get to enjoy drinks and friends while doing it.Tickets are $35 per person and include all painting materials and canvas, plus two drinks (Full bar available).Paint & Pinot is insideMiracle Mile Event Center at Mohave Shrinersat2580 Miracle MileinBullhead City.
Desperado is a top-notch tribute to one of America’s favorite rock bands, the Eagles. Playing the hits with precise replication makes Desperado a sought-after group, which has made annual appearances at the Riverside Resort in Laughlin for many years. Guests will hear all of the big tunes, such as “Take It Easy,” “One of These Nights” and “Best of My Love,” when they return for performances at 8 p.m. tonight through Sunday.
L.A. Comedy Club inside the Edgewater Casino in Laughlin is featuring Brandt Tobler as its headliner this week. Tobler is originally from Wyoming, fostered his comedy career in Las Vegas, and now resides in Denver. He gained recognition by hosting comedy open mics in his backyard while living in Vegas, which drew quite a crowd as he got big names such as Doug Stanhope and Tig Notaro on board to perform at his events. He has released two comedy CDs and wrote a book called “Free Roll.” His current routine is about his personal life, things that have went wrong and wild stories from his travels. Catch Tobler at 9 p.m. nightly, tonight through Sunday. Check out resident opener James Michael, the “Redneck Magician,” at 7 p.m. tonight through Sunday. Tickets for each show start at $19.95.
Hualapai Mountain Park is hosting a Summer Arts and Crafts Fair open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Come enjoy the best summer weather and the most gorgeous mountain views while shopping for local arts and crafts. Hualapai Mountain Park is located at 6250 Hualapai Mountain Rd. in Kingman.
Come have fun at Pitchfork Market’s Sunny Day Sunflower Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be merchants offering sunflower-themed products and a sunflower photo booth. Shop from 40 small business merchants offering produce, honey, handmade jewelry, essential oils, tumblers, freeze-dried candy, sourdough bread, preserves, leather goods, dry rubs, soup mixes, dip mixes, crocheted items, holiday decor, health/wellness products, bath bombs, sugar scrubs and so much more! Call 623-249-1157 for more information. This indoor market is located at 201 N. 4th St. In downtown Kingman.
