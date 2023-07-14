Catch a celebrity impersonation showor an ‘80s pop star in Laughlin,enjoya play in Lake Havasu City or cruise to Beale Street in Kingman this weekend.
The longest-running performer in Las Vegas, Frank Marino, is bringing his female impersonation show to the Riverside Resort in Laughlin, at 8 p.m. nightly tonight through Sunday. Frank Marino’s Divas celebrates the biggest icons in music with a cast of male impersonators portraying female celebrities such as Dolly Parton, Cher, TinaTurnerand Celine Dion. Marino bringsthe humoras emcee, portraying the legendarycomedianJoan Rivers. The costumes are fabulous,themakeupspot-on,the singing superb and the entire show is guaranteed toprovidea delightful evening of entertainment. Get tickets at Don’s Celebrity Theatre Ticket Office on the second floor of the Riverside.
GraceArtsLIVE presents “The Jungle Book Kids,” adapted from Disney’s beloved animated film and the classic works of Rudyard Kipling. The timeless family tale is about the adventures of Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves in the jungle as he travels to the “Man Tribe” village. Featuring many colorful characters and the familiar songs “Bare Necessities” and “I Wanna Be Like You,” it is a story with lessons of friendship,loyaltyand the struggle between good and evil. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Reserved tickets can bepurchasedat the theatre Monday through Friday 3 to 6 p.m. and up to one hour before showtime at the door.Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids 17 and under.GraceArtsLIVE Theatreis at2146 McCulloch Blvd. N.inHavasu.
Chillin’ on Beale Street is back from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kingman. Cruiseyour car toBeale Streetfor a fun time, music,foodand a down-home atmosphere. Classics, customs, creatives, motorcyclesandEVsare welcome.
The ‘80s pop princess, Debbie Gibson, is coming to Laughlin at 7 p.m. Saturday for a performance at the Edgewater Pavilion. The singer/dancer extraordinairehit radio in the late ‘80s with her debut album “Out of the Blue.” She earned four top five singles, including “Foolish Beat,” which was her first No. 1 hit.Gibson is known for writing,producingand recording her own material since her start as a teenager, and still holds the title as youngest female to doall three on a Billboard No. 1 single at the age of 16.She also has starred in film, T.V. andnumerousBroadway productions, such as “Grease” and “Funny Girl.”In 2021 she released a new album, “The Body Remembers,” and is currently on the corresponding tour promoting her latest music.
