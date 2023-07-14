Catch a celebrity impersonation show or an ‘80s pop star in Laughlin, enjoy a play in Lake Havasu City or cruise to Beale Street in Kingman this weekend.  

  • The longest-running performer in Las Vegas, Frank Marino, is bringing his female impersonation show to the Riverside Resort in Laughlin, at 8 p.m. nightly tonight through Sunday. Frank Marino’s Divas celebrates the biggest icons in music with a cast of male impersonators portraying female celebrities such as Dolly Parton, Cher, Tina Turner and Celine Dion. Marino brings the humor as emcee, portraying the legendary comedian Joan Rivers. The costumes are fabulous, the makeup spot-on, the singing superb and the entire show is guaranteed to provide a delightful evening of entertainment. Get tickets at Don’s Celebrity Theatre Ticket Office on the second floor of the Riverside. 

  • GraceArts LIVE presents “The Jungle Book Kids,” adapted from Disney’s beloved animated film and the classic works of Rudyard Kipling. The timeless family tale is about the adventures of Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves in the jungle as he travels to the “Man Tribe” village. Featuring many colorful characters and the familiar songs “Bare Necessities” and “I Wanna Be Like You,” it is a story with lessons of friendship, loyalty and the struggle between good and evil. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Reserved tickets can be purchased at the theatre Monday through Friday 3 to 6 p.m. and up to one hour before showtime at the door. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids 17 and under. GraceArts LIVE Theatre is at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. N. in Havasu.  

  • Chillin’ on Beale Street is back from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kingman. Cruise your car to Beale Street for a fun time, music, food and a down-home atmosphere. Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles and EVs are welcome 

  • The ‘80s pop princess, Debbie Gibson, is coming to Laughlin at 7 p.m. Saturday for a performance at the Edgewater Pavilion. The singer/dancer extraordinaire hit radio in the late ‘80s with her debut album “Out of the Blue.” She earned four top five singles, including “Foolish Beat,” which was her first No. 1 hit. Gibson is known for writing, producing and recording her own material since her start as a teenager, and still holds the title as youngest female to do all three on a Billboard No. 1 single at the age of 16. She also has starred in film, T.V. and numerous Broadway productions, such as “Grease” and “Funny Girl.” In 2021 she released a new album, “The Body Remembers,” and is currently on the corresponding tour promoting her latest music.  

