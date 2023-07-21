Rock out with a show dedicated to legendary female rock voices in Laughlin, join a bike run or enjoy a free concertin the park in Kingman, have a laugh with Mohave Comedy in Bullhead City or head to a luau in Topock this weekend.
Powerhouse vocalist Carol-Lyn Liddle brings her tribute to the biggest female rockstars through the ages to the Riverside Resort at 8 p.m. tonight through Sunday. Herstory of Rock celebrates the music of Stevie Nicks, Grace Slick, Lita Ford, Debbie Harry, Janis Joplin and more. Liddle does not impersonate these ladies, but rather covers their songs with conviction and heart. Liddle has the voice to belt out the best of classic rock and even metal, as she has performed in several cover bands, singing everything from AC/DC to Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden. She has toured with Lou Gramm of Foreigner and sang backup with Steve Augeri of Journey and Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top.Don’tmiss her show dedicated to the ladies of rock this weekend in Laughlin.
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories is hosting a Christmas in July Charity Bike Run, taking off at 11 a.m. Saturday. Entry is $10 per bike and benefits Cornerstone Mission Project, Inc. There will be raffles and door prizes, along with a $20 biker bucks prize for the best holiday-dressed rider. Patriotic Santa tees will be available for purchase. The ride will be about a one-hour trip, stopping at scenic spots, then ending back at Thunder-Rode, followed by lunch at Mr.D'zDiner. All riders will get 10% off their lunch at the diner. Register for the ride at Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories, 102 E. Beale Street in Kingman.
Mohave Comedy is hosting a night of adult-themed jokes by local talent during “CrazyFromthe Heat.” This freeshow will be heldSaturdayat Miracle Mile Event Center with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Drinks are available for purchase from the fully stocked bar and food is available from the kitchen.Miracle Mile Event Center at Mohave Shrinersislocatedat 2580 Miracle MileinBullhead City.
Hooch’s 66 is hosting a summer luau, turning the whiskey bar patio into a Hawaiian escapeat 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be music and dancing, swimming pools, deliciousfoodand cocktails in a coconut. Chic Styles & Deigns will be there selling island-style accessories, such as leis, sarongs, sunglasses, floppy hats, beach bags, towels and more.Hooch’s 66 is at5035 E. Powell Lake Rd.inTopock.
Enjoy a free concert in the park with live music by The Rivals at 4 p.m.Sunday.The group is composed of brothers playing ska, reggae and rock while using their voices, drums, trombone,guitarand saxophone to make great music. Bring a blanket or chairs to sit on, snacks and drinks of choiceto enjoy during the concert, which will beat Metcalf Park, 315 W Beale St.in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.