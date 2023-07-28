Sample margaritas and take in a Doobie Brothers tribute in Laughlin, watch a children’s play in Lake Havasu City, support local food trucks in Bullhead City and catch a comedy show in Kingman this weekend.
Search no longer for that “lost shaker of salt,” as the tequila, salt and limes are all provided at the Margaritaville Fiesta and Auction at 5:30 p.m. tonight. Sample frozen concoctions from several area businesses while they compete for the title of “Best Margarita” at this annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River inside the Edgewater Pavilion. In conjunction with the margarita tasting, this Jimmy Buffett-themed party includes a silent and live auction with great prizes, such as a Super Bowl Experience, concert tickets, furniture and more. A Mexican food buffet provided by Golden Entertainment is included for attendees. A limited number of single tickets will be available at the door for $90 apiece.
Albumpalooza: Tribute to The Doobie Brothers makes its Laughlin debut at 8 p.m. tonight through Sunday at the Riverside Resort. Founder John Menniti’s “Albumpalooza” concept takes the biggest album from a hit band and covers that album in its entirety. For the Doobie Brothers, that album is the diamond-certified 1976 compilation, “Best of The Doobies,” which includes songs like “Black Water,” “Takin’ It to the Streets” and “China Grove.” Enjoy this show of The Doobie Brothers’ greatest hits, with commentary sharing the backstory of the music.
GraceArts LIVE presents “The Jungle Book Kids,” adapted from Disney’s beloved animated film and the classic works of Rudyard Kipling. The timeless family tale is about the adventures of Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves in the jungle as he travels to the “Man Tribe” village. Featuring many colorful characters and the familiar songs “Bare Necessities” and “I Wanna Be Like You,” it is a story with lessons of friendship, loyalty and the struggle between good and evil. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids 17 and under. Reserved tickets can be purchased from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. today and up to one hour before showtime at the door at GraceArts LIVE Theatre at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. N. in Lake Havasu City. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Bullhead Food Truck Coalition presents Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, featuring a variety of local eats, cocktails and music. Hook’d on Poke’, Crepensmooth, The Foodini’s, River Sippin’, Drifting Bistro, Senor Grill, House of Popcorn, Corn Man, Slap BBQ, Rollin’ J’s, Two Grams and Loaded & Baked Cookies will all be serving up food at Miracle Mile Event Center at Mohave Shriners, 2580 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City.
Enjoy a night of joke tasting provided by Mohave Comedy during “Comedy Uncorked” at Cellar Door Beer & Wine Bar at 414 E. Beale St. in Kingman. Featuring a full flight of local standup talent, this free dose of adult entertainment pairs well with the 120 different wines and 45 beers available for purchase at Cellar Door. There is no cover and the show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.
