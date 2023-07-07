Listen to an upbeat rock tribute or a classic country artist in Laughlin, catch an extreme dwarf wrestling show in Kingman, stop by a car show on Route 66, or celebrate Christmas in July in Fort Mohave this weekend.
Two rock legends came together for the first time in 1981, both with gravelly voices and high-energy stage performances that melded together for an electric duo when the late Tina Turner joined Rod Stewart to perform his song “Hot Legs” on “Saturday Night Live.” The pair would perform a song or two together occasionally but never toured together. It Takes Two: A Tribute to Rod Stewart and Tina Turner helps fulfill that dream by bringing the music of those two stars together in one show, starring John Anthony and Cookie Watkins. Their energy on stage makes them a popular act in Laughlin, as they return to the Riverside Resort with shows at 8 p.m. tonight through Sunday.
Combine the intensity of memorable Lucha Libre feuds like Ultimo Guerrero vs. Villano V, with the never-say-die, fearless mentality of pro dwarf wrestling, and you get “los mini enmascarados,” an extreme dwarf wrestling show. These mini masked wrestlers live to compete in memorable matches every time they step foot into the ring, so it is sure to be an entertaining show for the entire family when they perform at 7 p.m. tonight at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for ages 13 and under. For more information, visit dwarfinators.com.
The Feral Cat Warriors are hosting the Fast & the Furriest Car Show, a fundraising event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be a 50/50 raffle, prizes and several awards to be given out. A dash plaque will be given to the first 50 cars registered. Awards will include Best of Show, Best Paint, Most Unique, Best Bike, Best Classic and FCW Choice. The cost to register a car is $15. The show is at Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop, 9855 Historic Route 66 in Kingman. Email info@66unlimited.com for information.
From “Texas to Tennessee,” Clay Walker has been on quite a journey in country music. That happens to be the title of his latest album, released in 2021, which melds his roots from Beaumont, Texas, with his career in Nashville. Walker was discovered playing at a bar in Beaumont in 1992. Walker released his debut self-titled album under Giant Records the following year. The album was certified platinum and produced four singles on the Billboard country music charts, of which three — “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “Dreaming with My Eyes Open” — reached No. 1. His classic country voice has made him ever-popular, and he has found success by mixing traditionalism with some of the ‘90s pop/country sound. Catch Walker in Laughlin at the Edge Pavilion at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Fort Mohave Treasure Mall is hosting a Christmas in July event to include vendors, raffles, kids crafts and letters to Santa, chilled cocoa, pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on their vacation to Arizona, and an ugly Christmas clothes contest. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Come celebrate Christmas joy in July at 1595 Joy Lane in Fort Mohave.
