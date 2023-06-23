Taste flavors from the local food trucks or join in a family festival in Bullhead City, catch a ‘90s pop tribute or an ‘80s heartthrob in Laughlin,and get your glow on at a Fort Mohave golf course this weekend.
The Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest is backfrom 6-9 p.m. tonight, featuring a variety of localeats,cocktailsand music. Hook’d on Poke’, Crepensmooth, TheFoodini’s, RiverSippin’,Drifting Bistro, Senor Grill, House of Popcorn, Corn Man, Slap BBQ, Rollin’ J’s, Two Grams and Loaded & Baked Cookies will all be serving up foodat the Miracle Mile Event Center at Mohave Shriners; 2580 Miracle MileinBullhead City.
It’stime to usher in a new era of tribute groups, and Spice Wannabe is here to do it. The ‘90s are back in style and the decade’s music deserves to be celebrated. Among the top acts of the time include the best-selling girl group in history, the Spice Girls. Recreating all five of the girls’ unique looks, Spice Wannabe promises to bring the same energy to the stage at Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort, when the group makes its Laughlin debut performing at 8 p.m. tonight through Sunday. Dress up as your favorite Spice Girl and sing along to “Wannabe,” “Stop” andall oftheir pop hits.
The Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse presents the 5th Annual Family Fun Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.Get out of the heat for some indoorfamily funasthe fieldhouse will be bursting with bounce houses, yard games,water slides, vendors and more. Admission is $7per person.Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouseis at3663 Bullhead ParkwayinBullhead City.
Los Lagos Golf Club hosts a nighttime glow golf party open to the public on Saturday. This nine-hole, four-person scramble format using glow-in-the-dark balls will be an event youwon’twant to miss. Dinner and drinks start at 4 p.m., music by DJ Truth begins at 7 p.m. and golf will begin at 8 p.m. The $50 per person registration fee includes golf, a cart, glow-in-the-dark balls and supplies, and prizes. Call 928-768-7778 to register. Los Lagos Golf Club is at 6365 S. Entrada Via Verdes in Fort Mohave.
Rick Springfield is cruising into Laughlin with his iconic ‘80s hits at 7 p.m. Saturday. Springfield has been writing and recording his own musicfor more than five decades, moving from Australia to the U.S. to pursue his dream. Hesimultaneously began an acting career while trying to get his music to take off. In 1981, with the release of his “Working Class Dog” album,Springfield finally broke into the mainstream, with the album’s No. 1 single, “Jessie’s Girl.” He has continued writing and performing music, with a new album on the way later this summer. Catch him at the Edgewater Pavilion this weekend for atrip back to his ‘80s heyday.
