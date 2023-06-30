Check out two pool parties and a comedian in Laughlin, listen to a blues musician andshopan indoor market in Kingman this weekend.
There are two opportunities to make a splash in Laughlin this weekend at the hottest pools in town. First, take a dip in the Riverside Resort’s South Tower 21+ Pool from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight for the Freedom Rock Pool Party. There will be drink specials and music by DJ Vegas Vibe. The pool is open to hotel and RV park guests, and admission is $10 for the public. Then on Sunday, head to the new Aha Macav Springs 21+ Pool at the Avi for the Splash Bash from noon to 5 p.m. Lounge poolside and listen to tunes from local DJ J-Roc. Admission is free for hotel and RV park guests, and there is a $10 cover for the public.
Comedian Craig Shoemaker is helping people find humor through the down times, both through his stand-up routine and by coaching individuals online. Shoemaker learned early in life to look on the bright side, and his passion is sharing that outlook with others. He has been making others laugh since grade school and shot up the ranks after college by performing in comedy clubs on the East Coast. He moved to L.A. and began an acting career as well, and created his signature character, TheLovemaster.He’sguest-starred in popular series such as “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Fuller House” and “Parks and Recreation.” He is also an award-winning author and has written and produced films and T.V. shows. He founded WinningWithHumor, an online platform where he coaches others toutilizethe power of humor in their daily lives, to reduce stress and have more fun. He still tours the country, performing his routine as another dose of laughter to help brighten his audience’s day. Shoemaker will stop at the Riverside Resort for shows 8 p.m. nightly, tonight through Sunday.
Carvin Jones, "The King of Strings," is set for a performance at Kingman High School Auditoriumat 8 p.m. tonight. Joneswas voted one of the 50 Greatest Blues Guitarists of all time byGuitarist Magazineandhas received accolades from the likes of BB King and Buddy Guy. He has opened shows for Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, Gary Moore, John Mayell, Albert Collins, Johnny Winter, JimmyVaughnand many otherblueslegends throughout the world. General admission tickets to the show cost $25 and kids 12 and under get in free.The school is at 4182 N. Bank St. in Kingman.
Head down to Beale Celebrations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for the Pitchfork Market, an indoorfamersmarket. Enjoy art, jewelry, baked goods, home decor, clothing, crafts and much more, all from local vendors. Food truckswillbelocatedinthe parkinglot behind Beale Celebrations, which is at 201 N. 4th St.in Kingman. Call 623-249-1157 for more information.
