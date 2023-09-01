Paint and sip on cocktails in Bullhead City,catch racing action in Mohave Valley,rock out with a Bon Jovi tribute or aclassicband in Laughlin, then enjoy a firework display and pool parties over the long weekend.
Stop by this month’s Paint & Pinot event at 6:30 p.m. tonight.Whether you are a novice who needs step-by-stepinstructionsor you are an experienced artist that just wants to come create, Aimee will teachparticipantshow to paint an amazing picturewhileenjoyingdrinks and friends.Tickets are $35 per person and include all painting materials and canvas, plus two drinks(full bar available).Paint & Pinot is atMiracle Mile Event Center at Mohave Shriners,2580 Miracle MileinBullhead City.
Wanted: Tribute to Bon Jovi lights up the stage at Don’s Celebrity Theatre inside the Riverside Resort. This group brings the heat with an energetic stage show just like Bon Jovi. They singall ofthe smash hits, like “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “It’sMy Life” and “You Give Love a Bad Name,” taking the audience back to the ‘80s when the band was at its height of popularity. Showtimes are 8 p.m. nightly, tonight through Sunday.
Spend Labor Day Weekend in Laughlin with dining specials, pool parties and fireworks at the casino resorts. First, jam with DJ Vegas Vibe from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Riverside South Tower Pool, open to those 21 and older. Admission is free to the public for this End of Summer Pool Party. Then on Sunday catch a dazzling firework display at 8:30 p.m. atthe Avi’sBeach Overlook.The Knack107.1 will be broadcasting live from the resort and will be giving away prizes. The Avi will then host its own pool party from noon to 5 p.m. Monday with music by DJSqeme. There is no charge for hotel guests. The public is welcome for a $10 fee.
Whetherit’s“Mama Told Me,” “Shambala” or “Joy to the World,” Three Dog Night has always chosen to recorddifferent stylesof music to keep their sound fresh. The group broke a record for the most consecutive Top 40 hits with21, andreleasednumerousalbums over the past 50 years. Their unique sound and fun cataloguemakesthem a fan favorite and they return to the Edgewater Pavilion by popular demand at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Head to Mohave Valley Racewaythis weekend for the Labor Day Clash. Watch IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, SNDCA Dwarfs, VintageMidgetsand Hartwick Tax Service Mini Dwarfs.Races start at 7:30 p.m.Saturdayand Sunday. Admission costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and older and military with ID, $6 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger.This is a cash-only facility, and there is not an ATM onsite. Mohave Valley Raceway is located at2750 Laguna RoadinMohave Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.