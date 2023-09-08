Support local youth thespians or enjoy an ice cream sundae in Bullhead City, stomp some grapes in Kingman and groove to The Temptations or a Beach Boys tribute in Laughlin this weekend.
Ghost Light Youth Theaterperforms“Anne of Green Gables”this weekend at the Optimum Community Center.This dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery’s enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy. The play faithfully recreates the memorable events and characters from the brilliant novel, as portrayed by local youth.Showtimes are 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, with anadditional2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets can bepurchasedat the door, costing $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for ages 5 and under. Catch the show at2380 Optimum WayinBullhead City.
Cella Winery is hosting a grape stompfreeto the publicfrom 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Along withthe opportunity to stompgrapes,there will bemead and winetasting, several vendors,food trucks andlivemusic.Cella is located at6927 E. Brooks Blvd.inKingman.
The Bullhead City Elks Auxiliary #2408 presents an ice cream social meet and minglestarting at noon Saturday. Bring your favorite games and enjoy ice cream sundaes, banana splits, chili, hot dogs,saladand chips for the$12price of admission.TheElks Lodge #2408islocatedat1745 Emerald DriveinBullhead City.
The mighty Temptations are bringing their tight harmonies and choreography back to the stage at the Edgewater Pavilion in Laughlin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Led by founding member Dr.Otis Williams, the classic five-piece will performall ofthe hits such as “My Girl,” “Ain’tToo Proud to Beg” and “I Wish it Would Rain.”There are only a few tickets left, so grab a seat while you can at Ticketmaster.com.
The California Classics satisfy the craving for an endless summer by offeringthe sun-drenched, easy listening tunes from one of America’s greatest groups — The Beach Boys. With musical and vocal precision, the CaliforniaClassics replicate the unforgettable songs such as “Surfer Girl,” “God Only Knows” and“Fun, Fun, Fun.” Each of the tribute’s members have played with members of The Beach Boys, as well as backing Dean Torrenceof Jan & Dean, who recorded the beach hits, “Surf City” and “The Little Old LadyFromPasadena.”Therefore, California Classics will add a couple of Jan & Dean songs totheir mostlyBeach Boys set,when performing in Laughlin at the Riverside Resort at 8 p.m. tonight through Sunday.
