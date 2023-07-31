The York Fire, burning in the Mojave National Preserve 40 miles west of Bullhead City, cast an orange glow that was visible in many parts of the Tri-state Saturday night. The fire that began Friday afternoon expanded to more than 70,000 acres and crossed into Nevada with a path that could take it near Nipton and Searchlight.
A plane drops retardant on the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve in an effort to keep the wildfire from spreading.
Flames reportedly reached a height of 20 feet as the York Fire scorched 70,000 acres in the Mojave National Preserve.
BULLHEAD CITY — A fire burning 40 miles away is causing concern for Tri-state residents.
The York Fire, a wildfire that was ignited Friday in the New York Mountains near Caruthers Canyon in California's Mojave National Preserve, continues to grow rapidly. After it was estimated at about 32,000 acres (about 50 square miles) at 7 a.m. Sunday, it was reported at 70,000 acres (more than 105 square miles) by 2 p.m., according to the U.S. Department of Interior through the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's Inciweb incident information system.
And at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officials reported that the fire had spread north across the Nevada state line.
"The York Fire ... is on a path to cross into Clark County near Nipton and Searchlight," said Jennifer Cooper, chief communications and strategy officer for Clark County, in an email Sunday afternoon. "Clark County Fire Department is stationing a mobile command near state line, is providing resources to combat the fire and is preparing to go on the offensive to protect residential areas, including Nipton and Searchlight, if needed."
Fire management officials say there has been no containment. Cause of the fire has not been determined.
"The abundance of dry fuels, combined with the weather conditions of high winds (Saturday) created extremely challenging conditions for firefighting efforts," the fire management team said in Sunday morning's briefing. "The dry fuel acts as a ready ignition source and when paired with those weather conditions, it resulted in long-distance fire run and high flames, leading to extreme fire behavior.
"In some areas, fire crews were seeing 20-foot flames. This indicated the intensity and severity of the fire in certain areas. This size flame length can create dangerous conditions for firefighters and hinter containment efforts; it's vital fire crews exercise caution and prioritize their safety while strategizing ways to control the fire's progression."
Those 20-foot flames, consuming a combination of grass, desert brush and timber, cast an orange glow on the western horizon Saturday evening, prompting calls from Tri-state residents reporting flames and smoke from Needles, Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave and Bullhead City.
Smoke from the fire also contributed to the haze that sat over much of the Tri-state Saturday and Sunday.
The fire area is about 36 miles due west of Bullhead City and 40 miles northwest of Needles. With no competing light pollution between the river communities and the Mojave National Preserve, it made it appear as though the fire was much closer to the Tri-state on Saturday night, a phenomenon likely to be repeated Sunday night.
A Type 2 Incident Management Team was scheduled to assume command on Sunday. Prior to that team's arrival, there were 219 fire personnel involved in suppression and containment efforts that included ground and air support.
"There are more resources arriving to assist with these firefighting efforts," the management team's briefing said.
In its 2 p.m. briefing, the management team said south winds were pushing the fire to the north, into Nevada, and were causing the fire "to spread more rapidly and unpredictably. ... And the changing speeds along with the shifting directions from east to west can result in erratic fire behavior, causing the fire to advance."
As of mid-afternoon, units from the National Park Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, San Bernardino County and Clark County were assigned to the fire.
Although the fire is north of Interstate 40 and well east of Interstate 15, fire management officials warned motorists that travel could be impacted, both by crews responding to the area and limited visibility created by smoke.
"As always, it's important to stay updated on official information and follow safety instructions given by local authorities," the fire management team said. "If you're in the vicinity of the fire, please take necessary precautions to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you."
No evacuations had been ordered by Sunday afternoon, although several areas in the Mojave National Preserve had been closed.
