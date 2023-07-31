BULLHEAD CITY — A fire burning 40 miles away is causing concern for Tri-state residents.

The York Fire, a wildfire that was ignited Friday in the New York Mountains near Caruthers Canyon in California's Mojave National Preserve, continues to grow rapidly. After it was estimated at about 32,000 acres (about 50 square miles) at 7 a.m. Sunday, it was reported at 70,000 acres (more than 105 square miles) by 2 p.m., according to the U.S. Department of Interior through the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's Inciweb incident information system.

