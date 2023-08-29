BULLHEAD CITY — Janelle Kunellis is a firm believer in staying active, social and energetic in her retirement — and with the help of a YouTube makeover, she can add fashionable to that list.
Kunellis recently participated in a "Power of Pretty" makeover from Christopher Hopkins, better known as the MAKEOVERGUY on YouTube.
His videos, typically a couple of minutes long, focus on before and after giving makeovers to women over 45.
"He really believes women over 50 are beautiful, and a lot of times, it's a hard luck story," Kunellis said. "Now, there's no hard luck story with me. I'm extremely energetic — I'm a mover, I'm a leader, I'm a shaker."
She moved to Bullhead City in 2020 from Mississippi and found herself with little to do among the pandemic shutdown — eventually finding the MAKEOVERGUY YouTube channel.
It didn't take long for Kunellis to decide to try her hand at being one of the featured makeovers.
When she submitted her application to be on the MAKEOVERGUY channel in April, she said her angle was to highlight possibilities for mature women by using herself as an example.
"When you're over 70, you feel like you're invisible. The guys don't look at you like they did when you were in your 20s, and you're kind of a whole different person," Kunellis said. "When you start to feel invisible, you don't do anything about your hair or care what you have on."
For her part, she swims the length of 10 football fields a day and leads a thrice-weekly Girlfriend Walk at Rotary Park through the BHC Ladies Chat Facebook group.
"Some go right, so go left and some drive to the second parking lot to shorten their walk. Matters not!" Kunellis said. "What matters is that we are moving all while making new friends."
Describing Bullhead City as very laid back, Kunellis also knew the type of look she wanted to achieve: "windblown desert diva."
"I have to have windblown hair — I live in Bullhead City," Kunellis joked.
While she knew in general terms what she wanted, Hopkins had carte blanche over her new style during the three-day makeover process.
The makeover, which costs $4,999, included five outfits, a new hairdo and accommodation at a historic Minneapolis hotel for the duration.
Kunellis held a reveal party with her bridge club on Sunday, Aug. 27 decked out in a zebra print dress and short, nearly-white platinum hair.
"They made me feel like a queen and completely changed my entire look," Kunellis said.
She said the dress was the only "dressy" outfit, as she had insisted her new look had to be fitting for the casual desert environment.
"I kept saying, 'I live in Bullhead, it's a laid back town.' I'm not going to buy something I'm not going to wear more than once or twice," Kunellis said. "So, I go a lot of jeans, a lot of tops, light pants, dark pants."
The style change was so effective that a neighbor hadn't recognized her when she returned from her makeover journey, Kunellis said.
"I didn't think I'd look this different," Kunellis said. "(But) I feel wonderful. I feel like I'm on top of the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.