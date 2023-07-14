BULLHEAD CITY — When extreme hot weather arrives — which it does every year in the Tri-state — residents receive advice to curtail their outdoor activities in the middle of the day.
Not everyone can do that.
"As we all know, emergencies do not have a schedule," said Tom Queen, a battalion chief for the Bullhead City Fire Department. So when an emergency arises — even if it's 120 degrees outside — firefighters answer the call.
They are among a surprisingly high number of people who must work in high temperatures and other severe weather conditions. And in hot weather, the term "first responder" extends beyond the typical group that people immediately think of when they hear the phrase.
"I don't compare us to fire or law enforcement, but we almost kind of treat ourselves like first responders, too," said Tiger Kramer, vice president and general manager of River Valley Air Conditioning, a family-owned company that's been part of the Tri-state since 1955.
That's because when the temperatures reach triple-digits, a working air-conditioning unit is a necessity. It is more than just helping residents cope with the heat — it can be a matter of life and death.
"We see it every year," Kramer said of tragedy that can accompany extended periods of extreme heat.
Last year, in a three-week period from mid-June to late July, more than 35 Mohave County residents died from exposure or heat-related illnesses. Many of those victims didn't have a functioning air-conditioner in their home; some didn't have a home at all.
Earlier this year, Kramer said, a technician responding to local residence found the occupant passed out on the floor. The technician provided some assistance — staff is trained for rudimentary procedures — and got medical responders to the scene. The tenant survived.
That wasn't the first time his staff has encountered such a situation. Previous occasions didn't all have a positive outcome.
"It's very scary what we have to deal with," Kramer said.
Kramer said the company's call volume "probably quadruples" during periods of extreme heat as home air-conditioners fail to keep up or stop working altogether.
"Some days, we get 40 (calls for service) by 9 or 10 o'clock in the morning," Kramer said. "It's not uncommon for us to have 12 to 15 calls apiece for our technicians."
And that means those technicians are sent to work in the heat — often times on a hot roof or backyard for extended time to change a compressor or install an entirely new unit or in confined spaces with temperatures well over 120 degrees, attempting to diagnose and fix a problem.
"We provide them with those 'cool towels,' water, Gatorade," Kramer said. "Our office staff will make the rounds to our job sites, deliver cool drinks, towels. Just check up on our people."
The fire department, too, spends a lot of time checking on its people.
"There really are no provisions we have during the summer," Queen said. "We ensure that our firefighters are continuing to hydrate when they are not on calls and limit outdoor training when possible."
The department counts on its employees to protect each other.
"All of our firefighters are medically certified and can easily recognize any heat-related illnesses in themselves or our citizens," Queen said.
When emergencies dictate, the work load — both in terms of time and activities — are monitored to prevent over-exertion. That can happen quickly, especially when firefighters dressed in full turn-out gear including oxygen tanks and masks enter into a burning building or spend any length of time near roaring flames.
"There is always the potential for heat-related illnesses," Queen said, adding that medical units typically accompany engines to fire scenes, both to assist with the public and to monitor the condition of the BCFD personnel.
"We will treat and transport to the hospital if necessary," he said. "The safety of our firefighters is of the utmost importance during these hot summer months. If we do have a structure fire or extended call for service, we can cycle crews out if necessary so they are not on scene for extended periods of time."
The Community Emergency Response Team, a group of volunteers coordinated by the fire department, provide a valuable service in those instances.
"During the summer months, if there is a structure fire or extended call for service, they will come in and bring our rehab vehicle to the scene," Queen said. "They provide easy-ups for shade, water, chairs, light snacks, very cold wet towels and assist with changing air bottles on our air packs if necessary. These are all volunteers willing to assist when needed."
The City of Bullhead City has for several years adopted "seasonal schedules" for several departments with a large number of employees who must work outdoors.
"Parks maintenance, wastewater and street maintenance divisions all change their normal hours of operations seasonally," said Mackenzie Covert, the city's public information officer. Some departments go to a 5 a.m.-to-1:30 p.m. schedule during the summer. Other departments adopt early schedules all year to escape the afternoon heat that can be brutal well beyond the summer months.
That helps the departments get through "normal" days. But those schedules go out the window during times of emergencies, when longer shifts are necessary.
The police department, Covert said, will get assistance from the fire department and CERT volunteers for a rehab center during critical incidents with extended exposure. And in all departments, employees are "encouraged to take regular breaks throughout the day to hydrate" when practical, he said.
"Workers in all departments keep an eye on their coworkers for signs of dehydration or heat-related illness," Covert said. Crews are rotated in and out as needed.
But in an emergency, that isn't always possible. Still, there are some rules in place.
"The utilities construction division does not allow employees to work shifts longer than 18 hours, even in significant emergencies," Covert said. The division responds to emergencies like water main and sewer line breaks, situations that threaten the well-being of residents and must be resolved as quickly and completely as possible.
But when a major crisis — a well failure, for example — creates a situation where it's unlikely to be completely repaired in that 18-hour window, the division has to find other solutions.
"If an employee hits their 18-hour limit while responding to an emergency, they are required to take a six-hour minimum break," Covert said. "Additional staff will be assigned and/or contractors will be hired as needed to make sure the emergency is handled and all workers remain safe."
Covert said most city workers who must toil outdoors are provided water, electrolytes, sunscreen, hats, cooling towels and, in some cases, protective uniforms. Police officers are allowed to wear hats and shorts during the summer; the attire that must meet department specifications is paid for from their uniform allowance.
Regular street maintenance work can be shifted to overnight hours — not only for the heat but to have less of an impact on daytime business traffic. Other departments don't have that luxury. Park staff must monitor park operations from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., regardless of the heat, and for longer periods during special events.
And for park maintenance, getting facilities ready for those events is time-sensitive: Done too early, it might have to be done again; done too late, an event might not be able to start on time, leading to unhappy participants and spectators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.