MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Fire crews have stopped the spread of the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve but still have considerable work to do to extinguish the blaze that has been burning in the high desert for more than a week.
As of Friday night, fire officials placed the size of the fire at 93,078 acres — no growth had been reported since late Wednesday — and the containment percentage is now listed at 93.
That number refers to completion of fire lines to inhibit the spread of the fire, not to the percentage of the fire that has been extinguished. It is an important number because it shows the level at which fire suppression efforts on a fire's perimeter have stopped a wildfire from growing, threatening other locations, structures or populations.
More than 300 personnel from various federal, state and local agencies remain involved. The target date for complete containment remains Aug. 14.
The York Fire began on July 28 in the New York Mountain Range of the Mojave National Preserve in eastern San Bernardino County about 40 miles west of Bullhead City.
In its first two days, it grew to 77,000 acres as southwest winds pushed it from the Caruthers Canyon area toward — and eventually into — Clark County, Nevada. According to fire mapping, about 9,000 acres of the fire area are in Nevada with the remainder in California.
Cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
"Crews focused their efforts on the northeast corner of the fire, where they observed persistent smoldering in juniper and pine woodlands," the California Interagency Management Team said in its Saturday morning briefing. Ground crews are focusing on both patrolling for hot spots and monitoring areas where the fire has been knocked down.
"Given the current and forecasted weather conditions, the fire is expected to remain in its current footprint," the team said in its Saturday morning briefing.
That is allowing management of the fire suppression efforts to be transferred from the interagency team to a local team. The fire workforce, at one time more than 400, is gradually being reduced.
"Demobilization of excess resources has begun," according to John Asselin, public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management's Southern Nevada District Office. "Sufficient resources will remain to complete all objectives. Dry air and falling humidity have filtered back into the region, brining more challenging conditions for firefighters. Air support is available if needed."
Involved agencies include the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and Clark County Fire Department.
While the area is sparsely populated, it contains areas of significance.
"Mojave National Preserve, Castle Mountains National Monument and Avi Kwa Ame National Monument shore valuable resources like cultural histories, threatened wildlife and rare plants," fire management officials said. "The Mojave National Preserve is a diverse mosaic of ecological habitats and a 10,000-year history of human connection with the desert. Offering extensive opportunities to experience desert landscapes, the preserve promotes understanding and appreciation for the increasingly threatened resources of the Mojave Desert. The remote preserve encourages a sense of discovery and a connection to wild places."
