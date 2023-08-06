US-NEWS-YORK-FIRE-85-CONTAINED-CREWS-1-LV.jpg

Yuccas are burnt about the desert floor as the York Fire is better contained along Ivanpah Road within the Mojave National Preserve on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

 L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Fire crews have stopped the spread of the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve but still have considerable work to do to extinguish the blaze that has been burning in the high desert for more than a week.

As of Friday night, fire officials placed the size of the fire at 93,078 acres — no growth had been reported since late Wednesday — and the containment percentage is now listed at 93.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.