MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Management of the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve soon will switch from containment and suppression to stabilization for the 145 square miles directly impacted by the wildfire that began July 28.
According to the National Park Service, the fire mapping remained at 93,078 acres with 93% containment. Neither of those figures have changed for several days. The fire that began in the Caruthers Canyon area in with preserve within eastern San Bernardino County, California, and eventually spread, burning about 9,127 acres in southwestern Clark County, Nevada.
The cause remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported but several structures within the sprawling preserve about 40 miles west of Bullhead City have been destroyed or heavily damaged.
The growth of the fire stopped and suppression efforts continuing, the management of the fire area is about to shift focus.
"The incident will soon move into the Burned Area Emergency Response stage," the National Park Service said Wednesday. "The BAER team will identify imminent post-wildfire threats to human life and safety, property, and critical natural or cultural resources within the York Fire footprint."
Stabilization is critical, the agency said.
"Fires remove vegetation, which exposes the soil to erosion and increased water runoff," the NPS said. "This may lead to flooding, increased sediment, debris flows, damage to resources and risks to human safety. The BAER team will evaluate the need for emergency stabilization measures and natural resource rehabilitation."
Until the BAER team assumes command, firefighters are continuing to patrol the area in search of hot spots and maintaining or reenforcing containment lines. Smoldering has been observed in some areas, though a forecast that called for rain Wednesday may assist in those efforts. Too much rain, however, could lead to some of the issues the BAER team is being tasked with mitigating.
The York Fire area remains closed to the public until further notice to ensure the safety of park visitors and fire management personnel and to allow operations to continue unimpeded.
