US-NEWS-YORK-FIRE-85-CONTAINED-CREWS-1-LV.jpg

Yuccas are burnt about the desert floor as the York Fire is better contained along Ivanpah Road within the Mojave National Preserve on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

 L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Management of the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve soon will switch from containment and suppression to stabilization for the 145 square miles directly impacted by the wildfire that began July 28.

According to the National Park Service, the fire mapping remained at 93,078 acres with 93% containment. Neither of those figures have changed for several days. The fire that began in the Caruthers Canyon area in with preserve within eastern San Bernardino County, California, and eventually spread, burning about 9,127 acres in southwestern Clark County, Nevada.

