Clark Mountain - York Fire

Due to the remoteness of the fire, communications between firefighters and dispatchers are a challenge. A helicopter has brought technicians up to Clark Mountain Repeater Site to service the site.  

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Thursday morning’s York Fire update brought more good news, even as the fire continues to spread.

As Thursday afternoon, the York Fire was mapped at 94,009 acres, with 9,127 of those acres spilling into Clark County, Nevada. The fire is reported at 63% containment, and the cause remains under investigation.

